Buzz Aldrin lecture tops stellar list of events for Summer of Space

Up to 50 events, featuring rocket launches and talks by astronauts, including legendary moonwalker Buzz Aldrin will take place in Cork during a two-month celebration of space exploration.

From June 26 to August 25, Cork Institute of Technology plays host to the International Space University’s annual Space Studies. Also, Blackrock Castle Observatory (BCO) celebrates 10 years as an award-winning science and discovery centre.

Summer of Space is the broadest public engagement programme ever organised by a host country during a space studies programme.

The events are being organised jointly by CIT, Cork County Council, the International Space University, and Science Foundation Ireland.

Their aim is to raise public awareness of the benefits, challenges, and inspiration aspects of space exploration and its associated research. They are attracting a host of world-leading space experts to Cork.

They include Jim Dator, editor in chief of the World’s Future Review, who will be at Blackrock Castle on June 30 to speak about what lies ahead in space exploration and for us as a species.

Nasa astronaut and artist, Nicole Stott, will appear at the Crawford Art Gallery at 6pm on July 6 with leading space architect, Dr Barbara Imhof, in a panel discussion.

Free family workshops take place in the gallery that afternoon, supported by the Crawford Art Gallery and Mayfield Arts Centre.

The Cork Sky Friendly Campaign hosts its first public meeting at Blackrock Castle Observatory on July 14 with a talk given by light pollution expert Dr Brian Espey, exploring how Cork has the potential to be one of the darkest places on the planet to observe the night sky.

A number of events will also be held at the County Library at Carrigrohane Road.

People can watch a rocket launch competition at CIT Sports Ground on July 23 and young people can hone their rocket-building skills at Blackrock Castle Observatory’s 10th annual Space Camps over the two weeks prior to July 23.

Everyone that registers for these will be in with a chance to win two tickets to Buzz Aldrin’s lecture at CIT on June 27.

For primary school teachers, the European Space Education Office is offering places for teachers on a five-day professional development course in Cork and Lough Gur, Co Limerick from July 3-7.

All teachers who register for the space-themed summer courses will also be in with a chance to win a ticket to Buzz Aldrin’s lecture.

Tickets to Summer of Space events, in association with Blackrock Castle Observatory, can be booked on bco.ie or by calling 021 4326120 for the full schedule.

The main programme of events for the International Space University’s Space Studies Programme will be announced next week. All events are free and bookings will open soon on www.ssp17.ie.