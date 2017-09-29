Business student, 19, dies after fall

There has been a double tragedy in Limerick with the deaths of a university student and school teacher in separate incidents.

University of Limerick student Sophie Coll, originally from Barna, Co Galway, died after falling in rented accommodation close to the college. Sophie, 19, is believed to have struck her head.

Meanwhile, Villiers College teacher Neville Atkinson passed away on Tuesday, more than a month after a fall from a teleporter.

University of Limerick president, Prof Des Fitzgerald, told students and staff by email of Ms Coll’s death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you of the sudden death of UL student Sophie Coll, 2nd year BBS [Bachelor of Business Studies] International, as a result of a tragic accident on Monday, September 25.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sophie’s parents Rory and Carol, her sisters Stephanie and Abbie, her friends, her housemates, and fellow students. Ar dheis Dé go raibh h-anam dílis.”

Gardaí confirmed they were investigating the sudden death of the 19 year-old and that a file would be prepared for the coroner.

She is today reposing at the ‘Cillín’ in the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen in Barna before removal to the church at 7pm and requiem Mass tomorrow at 1pm, before burial at Furbo Cemetery.

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid by former pupils, colleagues, and friends of Neville Atkinson, who died in Beaumont Hospital on Tuesday after falling from a teleporter in his native Offaly on August 24.

Friends and alumni of Villiers School, on the North Circular Rd in the city, posted a message on Facebook stating: “With a heavy heart we are sorry to let you know that our much loved teacher, colleague, and friend, Mr Neville Atkinson, sadly passed away… Please keep him, his family, and his many, many friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Many people reacted with shock to the news, with one parent saying “what a great teacher and mentor he was to my two children”.

Mr Atkinson had a longstanding involvement in both hockey and fishing.

The Leinster Hockey Association posted a message to its members, saying: “The Leinster Hockey family were saddened to hear of the passing of Neville Atkinson whom many of you will have known through his co-ordination of hockey in Villiers School.

“Neville was a great guy who will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. We think of his family and everyone in Villiers School at this very difficult time.”

Mr Atkinson is survived by his wife Lynn and son Ben. His funeral service will take place in St Kieran’s Church, Cloughjordan, Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in Modreeny Cemetery.