Bus survival plan won’t be achieved on backs of workers, warns union

Bus Éireann management has been warned that any survival plan to save the ailing company “won’t be achieved on the backs of workers”.

The warning comes amid reports that the company could face insolvency within 18 months due to mounting financial losses.

A Bus Éireann spokesperson said the company’s board is examining a Grant Thornton restructuring report which is aimed at creating “a viable company in the interests of all stakeholders”.

The commercial and innovation sub-committee of the board has been mandated to work with the management team led by acting Bus Éireann CEO Ray Hernan.

“They will present a change management plan to union representatives over the coming weeks, which must address the competitiveness and efficiency needs of all areas of the business,” said the spokesperson.

“These are essential to secure the future for the company. The details of this plan are being finalised and will be presented to staff in due course.”

Reports have suggested that these plans include major changes to work practices, pay, and terms and conditions. The closure or subcontracting of some routes and the separation of the Expressway service has also been mooted.

Bus Éireann described such reports as “speculation”.

General secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union Dermot O’Leary warned that workers would resist any such moves in the strongest terms, and said the “solution won’t be achieved on the backs of workers”.

He said problems at the company were not the fault of the workers and said the saturation of the commercial bus market by the National Transport Authority was one of the principal reasons for the reported €7m forecast losses expected this year.

“Any resolution to this crisis won’t be found solely within the industrial relations arena.

“It needs to involve the Department of Transport and the NTA also,” he said.

Fianna Fáil transport spokesman Robert Troy hit out at Transport Minister Shane Ross for taking a “hands-off” approach to dealing with problems at Bus Éireann.

Mr Troy has called on Mr Ross to acknowledge the difficulties facing the company and to set out his plan for overcoming them.

“Bus Éireann’s financial position has worsened considerably since Minister Ross took office. However, it seems that the minister is oblivious to this problem and is unaware that the company is on the verge of shutting down many of its key routes serving large swathes of the country.”