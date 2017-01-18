Bus Éireann to write to unions about cost-saving measures

Bus Éireann management is to write to unions at the company today in relation to cost-saving measures it is planning which could trigger strikes if earnings are cut without agreement.

Earlier this week, the company informed its staff that, as it is facing a very uncertain future due to the state of its finances and threat of insolvency, it intends to implement cost- saving measures which include overtime changes.

Union sources insisted any cuts to their members’ earnings, including premium payments and overtime payments without agreement would not be accepted and could lead to a strike situation without third-party intervention.

Earlier this week, the National Bus and Rail Union said members at Bus Éireann would not be co-operating with any changes to terms and conditions or work practices “in the absence of an agreed forum being convened to discuss all the issues which have contributed to the crisis at Expressway”.

READ NEXT VIDEO: UCC historian John A Murphy on permanent display

Meanwhile, under questioning in the Dáil, the Taoiseach said Transport Minister Shane Ross had not received the Grant Thornton report which recommends that Bus Éireann shut down the Expressway service.

“He has not received or had sight of the report and, therefore, he could not have read it,” Enda Kenny said.

He added the commercial arm of Bus Éireann, Expressway, loses approximately €6m per year and that these losses “threaten the company as a whole”.

“It is important to note that these losses are not as a result of Government funding,” Mr Kenny said, stressing that Bus Éireann’s PSO network is performing well, financially and operationally.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he was quite “taken aback” to hear that Mr Ross had not read what he described as a “core report”.

Mick Barry of the AAA-PBP, who initially raised the issue in the Dáil yesterday, asked if the Taoiseach if he could say which 10 bus depots will be closed as part of the recommendations of the report. “I am challenging the Taoiseach to put this information before the House and to say today that he will publish the report,” he said.

He said he found it “quite incredible” that details of the report were published in a national newspaper six days ago and that the Taoiseach’s minister for transport, had not read a copy.