Bus Eireann: Schoolchildren could be next victims of strikes

Schoolchildren look set to be the next victims of the dispute at Bus Éireann with Siptu announcing it is to ballot school bus drivers for strike action.

The union said the ballot, due to be completed by April 21, is because of the threat to their jobs resulting from the wider crisis in the company.

“Although they are employees of Bus Éireann, these workers have to date not been party to the ongoing dispute at the company,” said Siptu sector organiser, Willie Noone.

“However, it is now known that their livelihoods will also be adversely affected in the circumstances that their employer is not able to continue trading. This leaves our members with no other option but to consider industrial action to protect their jobs and the services they provide.”

Bus Eireann said it met with school bus driver representatives at the Workplace Relations Commission earlier yesterday over a separate pay claim lodged by drivers.

It said management presented productivity and efficiency measures which it required before any pay claim could be considered and it was agreed that the measures would be considered before meeting again at the WRC on April 24.

“Bus Éireann have not been formally advised of any ballot for industrial action by this group of workers,” it said.

Amid the calls for Transport Minister Shane Ross to intervene in Bus Éireannn dispute, unions have actually admitted that it is not his direct involvement they want.

Last week, in a letter to Mr Ross, NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary wrote: “The role requested of your office is not, as some would have it, a direct involvement by you as minister, but one by which you can create the environment for a multi-stakeholder forum to address all of the issues at Bus Éireann. Ironically, the 2008 Dublin Transport Authority Chapter 2, section 17 contains such a provision which could be utilised immediately as a component of the solution to this Bus Éireann Expressway crisis. I do think, particularly at this juncture, that serious consideration should be given to this request.”

While such a forum would not deal directly with the industrial relations dispute - that must be dealt with by the Workplace Relations Commission, the Labour Court or an independent facilitator - it would examine the overarching sustainability issues in the transport sector and would, crucially, get the sides back into a room once more.

Mr O’Leary said the only response he has received from the Minister is that he is not going to interfere in the dispute or get out the Exchequer chequebook to resolve it.

For its part, Bus Éireann says trust must be restored in order for dialogue between both parties to resume: “The company remain available for time-limited talks on efficiencies and changes to work practices. It is critical - for both the solvency of the business and to secure a viable future - that these changes are implemented. Management and the board want to see a resolution, but are responsible for ensuring that the business can survive.”

Today marks the ninth day since 2,600 Bus Éireann workers stopped working following a long-running dispute with management over its cost-cutting agenda. The company has repeatedly insisted it is being driven toward insolvency, a situation not helped by the fact that it is now losing close to €500,000 per day in ticket sales and fines for failing to provide a service.

Meanwhile, although the action which disrupted Dublin Bus and Irish Rail services yesterday was unofficial, in a couple of weeks Siptu will finish balloting its members in the two companies for official action which could see services grind to a halt indefinitely.

Editorial: 18