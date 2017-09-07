Bus driver punched taximan up to 15 times

A bus driver bringing home Irish rugby fans got into a late night ruck over parking with a taxi driver and punched the man 10 to 15 times in the face and stomach.

Solicitor for Petrus Hoffman, Daragh Hassett, said that Hoffman lost his job as a result of his assault on taxi driver, Sean O’Connor, 57, last November.

Mr O’Connor said the attack had left him “traumatised”.

Hoffman, of Huntsfield Avenue, Dooradoyle, Limerick, was bringing home Irish rugby fans after a long day of watching the Ireland-Australia rugby match at the Aviva Stadium last November.

In the case, Inspector Kieran Ruane told Ennis District Court yesterday that Hoffman got into the row with Mr O’Connor in the car park of the Temple Gate Hotel in Ennis, Co Clare, shortly after 12 midnight on November 27.

Insp Ruane said that Hoffman alleged that the way Mr O’Connor’s taxi was parked resulted in his bus hitting a bollard and sustaining damage.

The inspector said that as passengers were disembarking, Hoffman got out of the bus and started to verbally abuse Mr O’Connor over the way he was parked.

According to the inspector, one witness to the incident saw Hoffman punch Mr O’Connor 10 to 15 times in the face and stomach.

Hoffman pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr O’Connor.

“This wasn’t handbags. Mr Hoffman clearly landed some punches on this man,” Mr Hassett admitted.

Judge Patrick Durcan said it was very serious case and could warrant a prison sentence.

“This is an appalling case and a very serious case — by the nature of the assault but also by virtue of the circumstances surrounding it.”

Judge Durcan said that the court has to consider a prison sentence, a disqualification and a heavy fine for Hoffman.

The man’s solicitor said: “I hope to persuade you differently, judge.”

Mr Hassett said that Mr O’Connor was parked incorrectly on the night and was parked in a yellow box.

Mr Hassett said that Hoffman was a smiley, excellent employee who takes particular pride in his job and he blames the taxi driver for doing what he did and the damage to the bus.

Mr Hassett said that as a result of the 10-second row, Hoffman — a married man with a teenage son in secondary school — lost his job.

Mr Hassett said that his client had €2,000 with him in court to compensate Mr O’Connor.

In his victim impact statement, Mr O’Connor said the assault “left me traumatised”.

“I was left bruised with a severe headache.

“I was unable to work on doctor’s advice for a week due to bruising, headache and stress.

“Subsequently, I am wary of strangers approaching me.”

Mr Hassett said that Hoffman is back doing some work for the State that involves driving and that a conviction would make it very difficult for him to get more work.

Judge Durcan adjourned the case to November 8.