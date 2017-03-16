Home»Today's Stories

Burglar’s jail terms add up to 144 years

Thursday, March 16, 2017
Sonya McLean

A serial burglar who regularly targets pensioners’ homes has been sentenced to 144 years in prison over the course of his criminal career, a court has heard.

Anthony Connors, aged 41, is due to be sentenced again next month after he held an elderly couple hostage in their apartment.

He held a broom handle with a jagged edge to the face of artist Noel Lewis, 81, threatened to stab him, and demanded money. He got in through an open back door as the couple were airing the flat out.

Connors has 48 previous convictions. Garda Niall Murray said all of Connors’ robberies and burglaries, apart from one, involved raiding the homes of elderly people.

Connors had been allowed out on bail in May 2016 for residential drug treatment and gardaí were to be notified if he left. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest on June 21, 2016, the day he burgled the home of Mr Lewis and his partner and fellow artist Dympna O’Halloran, 56.

Connors, of Richmond St, Dublin 2, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to aggravated burglary , false imprisonment of Mr Lewis, and making a threat to Ms O’Halloran that he would burn their flat.

Gda Murray told Fiona McGowan, prosecuting, that during the one-hour ordeal Connors continually demanded cash after taking over €170 from them.

Ms McGowan said towards the end of the incident, Mr Lewis grabbed a heavy battery pack and “belted” Connors across the head with it leaving him stunned. Connors turned to him and said to him “that’s a helluva a bang you gave me. I’m going to get you one back.” He then moved into the kitchen but was swaying on his feet. Mr Lewis presumed he was going to get a knife but instead Connors took a distinctive shirt belonging to the man and left. Gda Murray said Connors stole a tablet that contained a massive body of Ms O’Halloran’s work. A victim impact report from Mr Lewis said that he felt “fear, anger, and frustration”. He woke up with nightmares, had problems sleeping, and had a lack of confidence going out.

Ms O’Halloran’s victim impact report said she was disorientated and suffered frequent short-term memory loss. She suffered loss of sleep and nightmares. The couple no longer felt they were able to the leave the door of the apartment open to control the damp problem. They said the apartment had become “toxic” as a result.

Mark Lynam, defending, said his client, having considered the victim impact reports, was shocked, ashamed and “experienced repulsion in relation to his actions”.

Judge Elma Sheahan remanded Connors in continuing custody until April 7.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS court, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Coast Guard Tragedy: Dara Fitzpatrick - An experienced pilot and safety campaigner

Caution and concern over EU ‘headscarf ban’

Carer stole €2,600 from his wheelchair-bound neighbour, aged 79

Verbal fisticuffs make farce of Public Accounts Committee


Breaking Stories

Report: Person with a disability more likely to leave job

Lifestyle

Twilight star Kirsten Stewart welcomed with open arms by independent cinema

Clash-of-cultures comedy Educating Rita explores darker themes too

The dark side of Ireland's relationship with its wildlife

Forget the cheap plastic and fly a fashion flag for Ireland on St Patrick's Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 15
    • 30
    • 37
    • 45
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 