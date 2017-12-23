Burglar faces Christmas in jail again

A young man faces Christmas in prison for stealing a purse containing €20 from a hairdresser’s.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a five-month jail term on Trevor Hegarty, aged 22, of 48 Gurranabraher Avenue, Cork. Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said Hegarty has 136 previous convictions: “Trevor Hegarty went into Hairspray on Patrick St, Cork. While there, he went to a staff area which had a no entry sign on the door. He took €20 from the purse of a staff member. He did not have permission to be there. He was observed by a staff member and he was also captured on CCTV. The offence occurred on December 1 and he was arrested for the offence of burglary later that night.”

Defence solicitor Pat Horan said Hegarty had addiction problems, mainly with prescription tablets, which caused him to black out when taken with spirits and he would not recall what he was doing. Mr Horan said Hegarty is off all prescription tablets now and linking in with Arbour House.

The judge was concerned that 11 bench warrants had to be issued for Hegarty’s arrest during 2017.

Mr Horan said: “He has a three-year-old son and he has never been out of prison to celebrate Christmas with him.” The judge said he was sorry to hear that, but Hegarty was three days out of jail when he committed this burglary.