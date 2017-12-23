Home»Today's Stories

Burglar faces Christmas in jail again

Saturday, December 23, 2017
Liam Heylin

A young man faces Christmas in prison for stealing a purse containing €20 from a hairdresser’s.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a five-month jail term on Trevor Hegarty, aged 22, of 48 Gurranabraher Avenue, Cork. Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said Hegarty has 136 previous convictions: “Trevor Hegarty went into Hairspray on Patrick St, Cork. While there, he went to a staff area which had a no entry sign on the door. He took €20 from the purse of a staff member. He did not have permission to be there. He was observed by a staff member and he was also captured on CCTV. The offence occurred on December 1 and he was arrested for the offence of burglary later that night.”

Defence solicitor Pat Horan said Hegarty had addiction problems, mainly with prescription tablets, which caused him to black out when taken with spirits and he would not recall what he was doing. Mr Horan said Hegarty is off all prescription tablets now and linking in with Arbour House.

The judge was concerned that 11 bench warrants had to be issued for Hegarty’s arrest during 2017.

Mr Horan said: “He has a three-year-old son and he has never been out of prison to celebrate Christmas with him.” The judge said he was sorry to hear that, but Hegarty was three days out of jail when he committed this burglary.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

courts

More in this Section

Cork University Hospital cancels surgeries for two weeks

CF campaigner Orla Tinsley undergoes double lung transplant

US group denies Sipo claims that funding for abortion campaign was political

At least 2,700 to collect Christmas food parcels in Dublin


Breaking Stories

Santa comes early as two lucky Euromillions players scoop €500,000 each

Homeless charity Focus sees 7% rise in people availing of their services

Time has come for Ireland to start increasing spending on aid, says Varadkar

22-year-old man dies in Longford crash

Lifestyle

Working around the Christmas tree: Meet the people who will be in work on the big day

Ask Audrey: 'Most houses in Bishopstown are smaller than a Centre of Culture in Clonmel'

Six movers and shakers of the arts scene on their 2017 highlights and 2018 expectations

2017 a fine year for games consoles

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 20, 2017

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 38
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »