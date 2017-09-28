Buncrana Pier tragedy: First responders could not open car doors to save family

A pre-inquest hearing into the Buncrana Pier tragedy, in which five members of the same family drowned, has heard that first responders could not open the doors of the car which had entered the water.

Seán McGrotty and his extended family perished when their Audi Q7 jeep entered the waters of Lough Swilly in Co Donegal on March 20, 2016.

A full inquest into the tragedy is due to take place at Buncrana Courthouse in November.

However, a pre-evidential hearing has heard how a report by Volkswagen Ireland has disclosed the doors of the jeep could not be opened when reached by first responders.

The issue was raised by barrister Keith O’Grady, acting on behalf of the insurers Allianz, for the late Mr McGrotty.

Mr O’Grady addressed yesterday’s hearing and outlined a number of issues he wanted to address before the formal inquest takes place in November.

He pointed to the report by VW Ireland, in which he said it was disclosed by the company that first responders could not open the doors on the jeep.

He said he would be fully reviewing this report as well as reports by Donegal County Council into their piers and slipways as well as other reports by the Road Safety Authority and the Irish Water Safety Authority.

Mr O’Grady asked coroner Denis McCauley to release all 57 draft witness depositions, calling the case “most unfortunate and unusual” and said “we have to ensure that something like this never happens again”.

“The when and where will not be an issue but the how and surrounding circumstances will be an issue here,” said Mr O’Grady.

After consideration, coroner Denis McCauley said he was usually quite liberal with allowing depositions into an inquest.

However, he said he did not feel the added depositions could provide anything else to the inquest.

“I accept all the case law but I feel you will not be prejudiced by not having these statements,” said Mr McCauley.

He added that he would review all depositions again and come back to Mr O’Grady if he felt they merited being included.