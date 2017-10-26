Home»Today's Stories

Bryan Dobson to say good morning Ireland

Thursday, October 26, 2017
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

After 21 years of signing off Six One bulletins with the height of professionalism, Bryan Dobson’s last few words on last night’s broadcast were a little more emotional — “I hate to go, but I’m afraid I have to.”

Bryan Dobson on his last day presenting the RTÉ 'Six One' news after 21 years.

The 57 year-old is escaping the daily scrutiny of the television cameras to take up a role behind the microphone as a permanent presenter on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland programme. He will make his first broadcast there next Wednesday.

On last night’s Six One bulletin, the crew had put together a sample of his top moments on the programme including interviews with world leaders and his coverage of historic moments in Irish and global news.

When it finished he paid tribute to his fellow programme stalwart Sharon Ní Bheoláin, who appeared to be becoming a little tearful, and other people he had worked with over the years.

“It’s been a blast. I’m really looking forward to pastures new,” he said.

Just before the broadcast, Ms Ní Bheoláin paid tribute to “Dobbo” on the RTÉ News twitter feed.

“Mixed emotions today,” she said. “Obviously I am delighted for Dobbo. He is moving off to pastures new, new challenges. This is a really exciting time in his life. Selfishly from my own point of view, I have to say I’m gutted. I will miss him so much from the programme. I can’t imagine working with anybody else. I can’t imagine Six One being presented by anybody else.

“Dobbo was everything you would want in a colleague and in a friend. He is solid, he is dependable, he is very kind and he is great fun. He is the supreme anchor. His news judgement absolutely unrivalled, his ability to get to the kernel of a story unrivalled. He is the behemoth of broadcasting. He will be a terrible loss, Television’s loss is radio’s gain. I wish him the very best.”

Earlier this week, in an interview with the RTÉ Guide Bryan Dobson said of his move to Morning Ireland: “The great thing now is that I get a change of direction but it’s still in RTÉ so not as daunting.

“It’s a challenge and I need it. I’ve just turned 57 and a lot of my friends are thinking of retiring or making room for the next generation. The mid-50s is an interesting stage and this is an ideal time for a new opportunity.”


