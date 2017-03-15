Brothers get €48k in case against RTÉ exposé creche

Two brothers, who attended a creche identified in an RTÉ exposé about the mistreatment of children, have been awarded a total of €48,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

The court heard yesterday the settlement offers had been made by Giraffe Childcare without admission of liability.

Counsel Gareth Kinsella told the court Jamie Doyle, now aged 8, attended Belarmine Giraffe Creche in Stepaside, Dublin, from July 2009 to May 2013 and his brother Mark, now aged 5, attended from 2012 to 2013.

Mr Kinsella said the boys were removed from the creche following an advanced viewing by their parents of the Prime Time documentary which was broadcast on May 28, 2013.

The brothers, who sued the creche through their mother Pauline Doyle, of The Hill, Stoneen, Kilfane, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, alleged in separate claims that ongoing deficiencies in care at the creche had created an “anxiety-provoking environment” during the time they spent there as day-care users.

Mr Kinsella said Giraffe Childcare, with a registered address at Adamstown Avenue, Castlegate, Adamstown, Co Dublin, had entered full defences to both claims.

Counsel said the video footage showed Mark in the documentary. The court heard Mark, who was under two years old at the time, could be seen being shouted at in an intimidating and distressing manner by staff.

Mr Kinsella said Jamie was not in the documentary but had attended the creche for almost four years. He had suffered traumatic stress, fatigue, irritability, and had a poor appetite.

Counsel said the defendant had made settlement offers of €30,000 in Mark’s case and €18,000 in Jamie’s case and that he was happy to recommend both offers. Judge Groarke approved them.