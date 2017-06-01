Home»Today's Stories

Brother-in-law stabbed man at hospital, court hears

Thursday, June 01, 2017
Jimmy Woulfe

A family visit to a sick relative at University Hospital Limerick turned violent when a man was stabbed by his brother-in-law near the busy main entrance, a court heard.

Denis O’Driscoll, aged 25, of Ballysimon Rd, Limerick, has pleaded not guilty at Limerick Circuit Court to assault causing harm to Edward O’Reilly who lives in Clondalkin, Dublin.

Mr O’Reilly, in evidence, recalled travelling to Limerick on August 29, 2015, with his wife Mary Ann, a sister of the accused.

They came to visit her father, also Denis O’Driscoll, who had been admitted to the hospital having suffered a heart attack.

He and his wife remained at the bedside of his father in law in a ward for three or four hours. As they left the ward at around 8.15pm they were with his wife’s mother and a sister of his wife.

They went to the ground floor to get some refreshments.

While on the ground floor, they came on the accused, Denis O’Driscoll, whom they know as “Tony”.

Tony, he said, was mouthing off and he told the accused it was best left for another place.

As he went out the main hospital exit, the accused came for him and an altercation and scuffle occurred.

Mr O’Reilly realised he had been stabbed and the accused left the area.

There was blood coming from a wound on his left side above the waist.

Mr O’Reilly said he when to the Shannon Doc clinic across the road from the hospital where he got six stitches for the wound.

Garda Vincent Donnellan said he took pictures of Mr O’Reilly’s wound at Shannon Doc.

On examining the scene near the hospital entrance he could not find any traces of blood.

The trial before a jury of eight men and four women continues.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS court, limerick

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Auditor: Garda chiefs blocked probe into college scandal

Freak fidget spinner injury forces actress to withdraw from festival

Reform plan would see free GP care for all

Coalition: Public debt still a challenge


Breaking Stories

Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan 'was urged to reveal Templemore irregularities in July 2015'

Jim Carrey will find ex-girlfriend Cathriona White's wrongful death trial 'very painful'

Gardaí investigate as man rushed to hospital after alleged assault in Dundalk

PSNI arrest man in connection with murder of loyalist in front of his three-year-old son

Lifestyle

Why Corkonians are sharing their homes with tourists using Airbnb

Gallery: Cool edits for a hot summer

The Good Wife's Alan Cumming on his acting journey ahead of Listowel Writer's Week

MAKING CENTS: More for homebuyers to think about than prices and rates

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

    • 15
    • 31
    • 33
    • 34
    • 36
    • 43
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 