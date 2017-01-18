British policies surreal, says EU president Donald Tusk

EU politicians have criticised British prime minister Theresa May’s hardline post-Brexit plans, saying her policies are a “surreal” and “sad process” that must not break up the “united” EU.

European Council president Donald Tusk and MEPs issued the warning as Irish politicians said thousands of jobs in this country are at risk during crunch talks with EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels last night.

In a speech in London that is set to define Europe’s political future, Ms May warned EU states her country is ready to walk away from talks unless it is given a deal that meets its needs.

Stressing Britain will not accept a deal that seeks to “punish” it for leaving the EU, Ms May set out 12 key objectives her country has as part of imminent Brexit negotiations in March.

The objectives, which have led to fresh concern in Ireland and the EU over the economic impact of Brexit, include plans to leave the single market and seek an “associate” membership of the customs union.

In addition, Ms May has confirmed she wants to take Britain out of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice and restore control over immigration.

The policy details — which also include the potential to cut British corporate tax, a commitment to keep the common travel area with Ireland but no guarantee a hard border will not return, and plans to strike individual trade deals with countries — were stated in a speech that stressed Britain remains outward looking and keen to work with EU “colleagues”.

However, in words that will focus attention on the negotiations with the EU, she added that Britain will walk away from any deal that is not in its interests or seeks to “punish” it for leaving the political bloc.

“That would be an act of calamitous self-harm for the countries of Europe,” she said.

Responding to Ms May’s comments, which also included confirmation any Brexit deal must be voted on by Westminster, Mr Tusk said the situation was a “surreal” and “sad process” which must not lead to the break up of the “united” EU.

However, a number of MEPs were more outspoken in their views, with Belgian socialist Kathleen Van Brempt tweeting: “The EU is not a menu where the UK can freely pick and choose.”

Ms May spoke with Mr Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker yesterday, and was due to speak with German chancellor Angela Merkel and French President François Hollande.

During a separate meeting with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier last night, Ireland’s 11 MEPs stressed Ireland’s Brexit vulnerability and warned thousands of jobs are at risk.

Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy said it was clear the EU “will only pursue the strategy we require if they are pressed to do so”, while Independent MEP Luke Ming Flanagan questioned whether “the EU gives a damn” about what happens to Ireland.