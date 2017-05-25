Home»Today's Stories

Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman lodge plans to restore home

Thursday, May 25, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman have received the all clear from their new next-door neighbours for the revamp of their €1.8m dream family home in south Dublin.

Last year, the couple, who wed July 2010, in purchased a Victorian property on the tree-lined Palmerston Road in Rathmines.

The €1.8m that the couple paid for the red-brick home — built between 1863 and 1870 — is less than half the €4.3m the previous owners paid in 2006.

In December, the couple successfully secured permission for an extension to the five-year planning permission attached to the property.

However, the pair have now hired Dublin-based Tyler Owen Architects to lodge completely new plans to restore the protected structure to a single-family residence. The application includes a new three-storey rear extension to replace the existing “non original” two- storey extension and a new single-storey side and rear extension.

The couple and their planning advisers attended a pre-planning consultation meeting with Dublin City Council planners in January.

A handwritten note by a council planner from the meeting states that the return of the building to family use is welcome by Dublin City Council “as it is currently a property which is at risk”.

A report drawn up for the couple by Hughes Planning and Development Consultants confirms that the couple’s new next-door neighbours are “on side” with the plan.

A decision is due to be made on the application in July.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS brian odriscoll, amy huberman, property, housing, planning, restoration, rathmines

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Household debt remains high at €30k

Hibernia Reit eyes offices growth

Chance discovery spells end of ‘locals only’ restriction on one-off housing

3,000 social housing offers turned down in past two years

More in this Section

Farmers slow to get help with tough jobs

Demand for garda text alert scheme doubles

Cork girl, 15, fled Manchester Arena amid chaos

Leo Varadkar camp defy calls to defect


Breaking Stories

Teens 'put lives at risk' undocking search and rescue boat

Boy in critical condition after bonfire site incident

The Lotto results are in...

Mick Wallace claims Kathleen O'Toole 'was part of the problem' in the Gardaí

Lifestyle

Lorraine Kelly never felt better as she heads for 60

LauraLynn provide numerous services to families and support that is 'absolutely fantastic'

Director Stephen Frears has a new-found love for West Cork

Making Cents: Why we need to eliminate waste from food budgets

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

    • 6
    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 30
    • 45
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 