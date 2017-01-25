Brexit ruling: PM Theresa May declines request to address Dáil about Brexit

British prime minister Theresa May has refused to address the Dáil on Brexit, following a request from TDs, despite a fresh UK court ruling throwing Britain’s EU exit into more disarray.

Her refusal came as the British courts upheld a ruling yesterday that Westminster must vote on whether Ms May can start the Brexit process.

The ruling that Britain’s parliament must approve the triggering of Article 50 has raised doubts as to whether the process will start by the end of March.

While the court ruled that devolved powers in the North and elsewhere cannot veto the process, the decision raises the prospect of Westminster and other parliaments being engulfed in the debate. The ruling will anger devolved governments, particularly in the North, where a majority voted to remain in the EU.

READ NEXT Brexit ruling: Britain vows to stick to exit timetable

Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes said the ruling was “a victory for parliamentary democracy” that may see politicians in Brussels contributing to the debate.

“Neither the European parliament nor the British parliament can be taken for granted throughout this entire process,” he said. “Both parliaments will have to ultimately agree to a final deal on Brexit. There must now be regular scrutiny by the European Parliament of this entire process.”

Ms May had been asked by the Greens, through the ceann comhairle, to speak during her visit to Dublin next week, a request that was passed on by the Department of Taoiseach. The rejection was yesterday viewed by some Dáil members as a snub. Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he will seek to meet Ms May privately.

Meanwhile, despite Westminster now having a say on Brexit, Sinn Féin is refusing to take its seats in the London parliament. Donegal TD Pearse Doherty said Sinn Féin will not be taking up their four seats — even as a once-off — to vote on Brexit.

Party leader Gerry Adams described the Government’s reaction to Brexit as “dismal” as he questioned whether the coalition has plans to protect Ireland from an economic crash and a hard border “from Derry to Dundalk”.