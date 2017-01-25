Brexit ruling: EU economics commissioner backs ‘special’ North but hints at return of borders

The EU’s economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici has said Brussels will “do everything to preserve” the North’s peace agreement and its “special” position once Brexit negotiations begin with Britain.

However, the possibility of borders returning to the North has emerged after the commissioner said the EU will move to have “customs procedures” quickly in place for its internal market when Britain leaves the EU.

The commissioner, Pierre Moscovici, said he would not speculate about agreements with Britain until negotiations started.

However, he stressed that Brussels would represent the interests of EU citizens. The North’s “special” position would be protected once talks begin with Britain, he told the Oireachtas finance committee.

“We will do everything to preserve it and the peace agreement,” he said.

Earlier, asked about whether there an option of a special agreement on the customs union remaining in place in the North once Brexit is triggered, the commissioner signalled that changes might be ahead for the border area.

He said after Brexit that the EU must have a customs procedure in the internal market.

“We will look to solutions to render such acts swift and efficient,” he said.

“We will take into account when the time comes the particular situation of Ireland and in particular Northern Ireland but what you must understand is that our attitude is legal nd orderly.”

His comments were viewed as a hint that border controls could return to the North to enforce these customs procedures.

Mr Moscovici also addressed concerns about EU plans to harmonise taxes under the common consolidated corporate tax base (CCCTB) proposals.

Some finance committee members accused the commissioner of visiting Ireland today on a “charm offensive” to try and sell European Union plans for CCTB.

Mr Moscovici maintains that bigger firms will have their taxes collected more while smaller companies can opt out of new rules, a system overall which he claims would benefit Ireland.

He reiterated that the EU “fully respected” Ireland’s tax rates. He said there was “no threat of any kind” against Ireland’s sovereignty and its current 12.5% corporation tax rate.