Brexit ruling: Britain vows to stick to exit timetable

Legislation will be introduced “within days” to ensure the British government can stick to its timetable of triggering the process of leaving the European Union by the end of March.

The UK’s Brexit secretary, David Davis, said his government’s defeat in a historic court battle over Brexit in Britain’s Supreme Court would not derail prime minister Theresa May’s timetable to kick off the two-year process of withdrawal negotiations.

He said the ruling did not affect the fact Britain will be leaving the EU in line with the result of the 2016 referendum, telling MPs.

“There can be no turning back,” said Mr Davis. “The point of no return was passed on June 23 last year.”

READ NEXT Penalties sought for contractors over delays in refurbishing council houses

By a majority of eight to three, judges rejected the government’s argument that Ms May could use prerogative powers to kick off the talks under Article 50, instead ruling that it must first seek parliament’s approval.

Mr Davis said this would be done by means of “the most straightforward bill possible to give effect to the decision of the people and respect the Supreme Court’s judgment”.

The purpose of the bill will be “simply to give the government the power to invoke Article 50 and begin the process of leaving the European Union”, he said.

He added: “Parliament will rightly scrutinise and debate this legislation but I trust no-one will seek to make it a vehicle for attempts to thwart the will of the people or frustrate or delay the process of exiting the European Union.

“This is not about whether or not the UK should leave the EU. That decision has already been made by the people of the United Kingdom. We will work with colleagues in both houses [of parliament] to ensure this Bill is passed in good time for us to invoke Article 50 by the end of March.”

With the Labour party declaring it will not frustrate the invocation of Article 50, there was little doubt Ms May can get a bill through parliament. However, she risks having her hands tied in talks by conditions added to the legislation by MPs, with the Scottish National Party declaring it will table 50 “serious and substantive” amendments.

The ruling was welcomed by Gina Miller, the lead claimant in the case against the British government.

Speaking outside court, she said: “This ruling means that MPs we have elected will rightfully have the opportunity to bring their invaluable experience and expertise to bear in helping the Government select the best course in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.”

David Greene, the lawyer for the other claimant, pro-Brexit hairdresser Deir Dos Santos, said: “The court has decided that the rights attaching to our membership of the European Union were given by parliament and can only be taken away by parliament. This is a victory for democracy and the rule of law. We should all welcome it.”

However, despite the court ruling yesterday, the legal battle over Brexit is far from done and dusted.

Activists are preparing to go to court over Article 127 of the “separate treaty” relating to the UK’s membership of the European Economic Area (EEA).

The EEA agreement provides for free movement of persons, goods, services. and capital within the EU single market. The Single Market Justice campaign is seeking to argue at a High Court hearing on February 3 that the parliament’s approval must separately be given before the government can leave of the EEA.

Four anonymous applicants — referred to as W, L, T, and B — are also involved in the application for judicial review.

However, the British government’s department for exiting the EU has suggested the latest challenge is fatally flawed, saying: “Once the UK leaves the EU, the EEA Agreement will automatically cease to apply to the UK.”

‘There can be no turning back, the point of no return was passed’