Brexit fallout puts Ireland ahead of UK for popularity with expats

Wednesday, September 06, 2017
Nick Bramhill

Ireland has leaped above the UK for the first time in an annual global study of the most desirable emigration destinations.

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Brexit, coupled with Ireland’s improving economy and falling unemployment, appears to have changed expats’ perceptions of the two countries.

Ireland’s much-improved position — up 11 places from last year in the just-released Expat Insider 2017 Survey from InterNations — is mainly due to the improved job security and satisfaction of foreign residents.

Further analysis of the survey reveals that almost half (49%) of Ireland-based expats would like to remain here for the rest of their lives — compared to a global average of 29% of immigrants planning to stay put in their adopted countries.

In contrast the UK — which performed significantly better than Ireland in last year’s survey — has slumped 21 places in the latest rankings to 54th spot overall out of 65 countries.

Significantly, the 2016 survey — in which the UK ranked 33rd — was conducted prior to the Brexit vote that year. And although Ireland’s elevated ranking of 45 [up from 56 last year] is still in the bottom half of the table, the company’s CEO Malte Zeeck said the latest results, and in particular the economic sub-categories of the survey, show that satisfaction amongst the country’s expats is growing.

“Ireland has improved across all the indices this year, but most notably in terms of working abroad, where it gained 20 spots this year, compared to last year’s results,” he said.

“For example, while last year 57% of expats said they were satisfied with their career prospects, 63% say so in 2017. Furthermore, expats in Ireland are 13% more satisfied with their jobs overall in 2017 (53% in 2016 vs. 66% in 2017).”

Bahrain, Costa Rica and Mexico were voted the top three expat destinations.


