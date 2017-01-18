Home»Today's Stories

Brexit dismay among industry groups on both sides

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Eamon Quinn, Business Editor

Business groups on both sides of the Irish Sea said they were dismayed by prime minister Theresa May’s hard Brexit plans.

Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy said Ms May’s speech marked an “aggressive” step that ran counter to Irish interests.

“The possibility of the UK leaving both the single market and the customs union raises fundamental questions about Ireland’s future trading relations with the UK,” he said.

“This is an aggressive move by the UK, showing little regard for our trading relationship and for relations with other EU member states.”

READ NEXT British policies surreal, says EU president Donald Tusk

Mr McCoy said the Irish economy was “uniquely exposed” because of its deep links with Britain.

Business groups in Britain were also critical.

Carolyn Fairbairn, the director general of the Confederation of British Industry said: “Ruling out membership of the single market has reduced options for maintaining a barrier-free trading relationship between the UK and the EU.”

Lobby groups representing SMEs here warned that the slump in sterling against the euro was hurting Irish-owned businesses hard.

“By embracing a hard Brexit, she has signalled very difficult times ahead for those firms that rely on selling to the UK market or are part of a sub-supply chain connected to the UK,” said Patricia Callan, the director of the Small Firms Association.

“The broader economy will also face substantial challenges as the UK considers changing its economic model, making it even more tax competitive.”

Ian Talbot, the chief executive at Chambers Ireland, said he welcomed Ms May’s comments on the common travel area, but “more clarity on barrier-free arrangements with Northern Ireland remains critical for businesses on both sides of the border”.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Society and politics are forever changed as indeed we should be

Brexit ambitions outlined - May ignores EU founding principles

Clean break for UK, but how will it all work out?

Time for Enda Kenny to fight with zeal in the tough talks ahead

More in this Section

Homeless family launch challenge to return to hotel

Gardaí rule out link between two drug deaths days apart

Man who ‘shaped up to fight gardaí’ is spared jail

No respite for family whose sons have autism


Breaking Stories

Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin man

Two children knocked down in Antrim 'in critical condition'

Number of homeowners taken off tracker mortgages could be 'twice as high' than expected

HSE issues public health warning for drug users in Cork city

Lifestyle

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

Dennis Quaid braves the elements to join Fortitude

Taking a closer look at Ireland's buzzards

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 