Home»Today's Stories

Brendan Smyth victims want new hearing of case

Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Ann O’Loughlin

The emergence five years ago that senior clerics in the Catholic Church were fully aware of the abuse by Brendan Smyth in 1975 means three of his victims should get a new hearing of their damages claims, the Supreme Court has been urged.

Brendan Smyth

The three — a man, his sister, and a cousin — settled actions in Northern Ireland in the late 1990s over the abuse by the since deceased Smyth for between £16,000 and £25,000.

The Northern cases by the man and his cousin were against Smyth himself, the Norbertine order, and the late cardinal Cahal Daly, as Church representative.

The sister’s case was just against the Norbertines, who paid all the settlement monies, and there was no admission of liability.

In 2014, the High Court halted actions the three brought here against Bishop Leo O’Reilly in his capacity as representative of the Kilmore diocese, over the 2012 information in which it was alleged there was a failure to stop Smyth’s abuse in 1975.

In 2015, the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court decision dismissing their action.

A five-judge Supreme Court yesterday reserved its decision as to whether the High Court should rehear their actions.

Liam Reidy, for the boy and his cousin, said further injury was caused to his clients when the Church’s 1975 knowledge of the abuse came to their attention.

Rossa Fanning, for Bishop O’Reilly, said the man and his cousin, in settling their 1998 cases, had agreed it was not just in settlement against the defendants then, but against any linked parties.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Girl assaulted by parents after posting photos online

Simon Harris' withdrawal boosts Simon Coveney’s FG leadership odds

Man jailed for assault on garda in Cork

Miraculous Adam King won’t take no for an answer


Breaking Stories

Birth mother of 'Grace': The constant lies and the suffering of my daughter has ruined my life

Fethard RNLI carry out ’rescue with a difference’ as they save two bulls fallen off a cliff

Flights cancelled as French air traffic controllers continue strike

Vera Twomey: 'No going back' despite illness and injury in 200km walk for daughter's medicinal cannabis

Lifestyle

Comedian Dave Allen was truly ahead of his time

Manal Issa is keeping her feet firmly on the ground despite new stardom

Making cents: Reporting on so many scams has made Gloria Hunniford wary

This woman gave up the scope of international markets to start a whiskey business

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 12
    • 18
    • 20
    • 41
    • 42
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 