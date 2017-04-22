Home»Today's Stories

Brendan O’Carroll’s sugar mix-up ‘almost killed’ Margaret Thatcher

Saturday, April 22, 2017
Laura Harding

Mrs Brown’s Boys star Brendan O’Carroll has said he “almost killed Margaret Thatcher” when he mixed up salt and sugar while working as a waiter.

Brendan O'Carroll on 'The Graham Norton Show'. The comedian used to wait tables. Picture: PA Images on behalf of So TV

The comedian, who is best-known for his alter-ego as a Dublin matriarch, waited on tables before he found fame and had an unfortunate run-in with the then-British prime minister.

He told The Graham Norton Show: “I once almost killed Margaret Thatcher. It was a big lunch at Dublin Castle and I was working the top table.

“We were rushing to serve everyone before the event was on the 1pm news and, with just a few minutes to go, Mrs Thatcher asked for some fresh strawberries.

“I served her and she then asked for some caster sugar. I rushed to get it and with only seconds to spare, I poured some on the fruit.

“While the news was going out, I watched as she put a spoonful in her mouth and at that moment realised the bag I was holding was a bag of salt. Her face said it all! Only she and I knew about it and it was never mentioned.”

O’Carroll, whose comedy creation now has her own chat show called All Round To Mrs Brown’s, also offered up details of a close encounter with singer James Blunt.

The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer was the surprise musical guest on the first episode of the new series and the pair shared a passionate on-screen kiss.

O’Carroll said: “I leaned in mouthing words to the song he was singing and he kissed me. With tongues!

“My wife asked me if I was embarrassed and I said, ‘No. It was very nice. He’s a good kisser!’”

Showing Norton how he slips into character, he said: “Mrs Brown has the walk of someone waiting for a hip operation with a touch of Norman Wisdom.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Facebook messages about paternity test ‘must stop’

Re-route a threat to Cork-Limerick motorway

GAA club objects to plans for children’s respite care centre

Minister Shane Ross enjoys tour of Kerry with Michael Healy-Rae


Breaking Stories

Citizens Assembly to decide on abortion law ballot

Crowds expected at Earth Day events

Lifestyle

Report: Will mechanical harvesting of seaweed lead to ecological disaster?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 