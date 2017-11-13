Brave Isabel in 'great form' after leaving intensive care

Brave transplant patient Isabel Terry is said to be in “great form” after being transferred from intensive care to a special ward.

Isabel, from Bishopstown in Cork, underwent a heart and double lung transplant in Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital in September after 15-years on the transplant waiting list. She was, at the time, Ireland’s longest waiting transplant patient.

She took to social media over the weekend for the first time since the 12-hour operation to update friends.

“Back in the land of the living, out of ICU and down in ward...” she wrote.

Her sister Julie told the Irish Examiner last night that Isabel is now in a special rehabilitation ward. “She is in a stable condition but still being closely monitored — she is in great form. It marks a significant milestone in her recovery,” she said.

Isabel, 41, suffered from pulmonary atresia, a birth defect of the pulmonary valve in the heart, and had to use bottled oxygen 24-hours a day. She suffered five unsuccessful transplant calls between 2003 and 2009.

But by 2009 her condition had worsened to the point where she required a heart and double lung transplant. She has charted her journey on her blog, Life on the List.