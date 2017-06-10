Boy tried to smuggle phones into jail

A 15-year-old boy, who tried to smuggle in two mobile phones and almost 200 sedative tablets to a cousin serving a sentence in Mountjoy Prison, will be sentenced in July.

He pleaded guilty to conveying drugs and contraband into the prison on April 21 last year.

Judge John O’Connor adjourned sentencing at the Dublin Children’s Court to allow for a probation report to be completed.

The court heard that Garda Paul Griffin responded to a call from the jail and went to the search area where prison officers had detained the now 16-year-old boy.

Judge O’Connor heard that the boy had gone on a visit to the prison with a woman who was in a relationship with his cousin.

When questioned if he had anything in his possession, he removed a clingfilm-wrapped package from his groin area.

The package contained two mobile phones, 97 Alprazolam and 99 Diazepam tablets, the court was told.

Garda Griffin agreed that the teenager had been in the company of a woman who was the girlfriend of his cousin.

Judge O’Connor noted the teenager’s personal circumstances but said it is a serious case involving two phones and a significant amount of tablets.

The boy, who was accompanied to court by his mother, was remanded on continuing bail.

The judge has asked the prosecuting garda for information from the prison service in relation to the effects of this type of crime.

The teenager, who did not address the court, is also awaiting trial over an alleged robbery.

Defence counsel Damian McKeone told the court that the boy has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and it was difficult to find a suitable mainstream school for him — however, he is on an educational course.

The court that heard he had developed a problem with tablets and smokes cannabis.

The judge remarked that these were not mitigating factors and in some cases they can be aggravating factors.