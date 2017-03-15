Home»Today's Stories

Boy gets €22,500 over electric shock, burns

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Saurya Cherfi

A boy kicked a live electric wire out of his 10-year-old friend’s hand when he saw he was being electrocuted, a court was told yesterday.

Mr Justice Raymond Groarke, was not told who the hero of the hour was five years ago when the incident happened but heard Alex Mahon’s friend acted immediately.

Alex, now a 15-year-old student, who received an electric shock in June 2011 when he pulled a live cable which was hanging loose outside a crèche in the Old Court Shopping Centre, Killinniny Road, Firhouse, Dublin, also received a serious burn to his left hand.

Today in the Circuit Civil Court he was awarded €22,500 damages against Discoveries Creche and Montessori School Ltd and developer Michael Whelan of Maplewood Developments, both of the Old Court Shopping Centre and Tolmac Construction Ltd, Robinhood Road, Clondalkin, Dublin, who was the main developer of the Old Court centre.

Alex, through his mother Caron Mahon, of Daletree Crescent, Ballycullen, Dublin, sued all three defendants who, his lawyers claimed, had failed to take any adequate steps to cover or isolate the electric cabling.

Judge Groarke was told that Alex’s injuries had mostly resolved apart from an itching sensation in his left hand.

Mr Falvey said Alex was still nervous and anxious around electricity.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Bishop Eamonn Casey 1927-2017: A life lived to its fullest but famous for one thing

Rapist threatened to throw victim, 16, into river

Enda Kenny walks into Fine Gael-force storm

Parents may put newborns at risk with sleeping position


Breaking Stories

Mother of Mary Boyle describes anonymous hate mail from person pretending to be missing daughter

One winner of tonight's €81m EuroMillions jackpot

Two homemade bombs made safe in Kildare

Gardaí seize €50k cash, guns and drugs worth €60k in Meath

Lifestyle

Showcase your passion for Irish fashion; #WearingIrish

Making cents: Mother’s Day bargains and planning for college costs

Joe Chester  thankful for small mercies after missing Nice attack

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 11, 2017

    • 3
    • 11
    • 32
    • 36
    • 37
    • 38
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 