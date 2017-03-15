Boy gets €22,500 over electric shock, burns

A boy kicked a live electric wire out of his 10-year-old friend’s hand when he saw he was being electrocuted, a court was told yesterday.

Mr Justice Raymond Groarke, was not told who the hero of the hour was five years ago when the incident happened but heard Alex Mahon’s friend acted immediately.

Alex, now a 15-year-old student, who received an electric shock in June 2011 when he pulled a live cable which was hanging loose outside a crèche in the Old Court Shopping Centre, Killinniny Road, Firhouse, Dublin, also received a serious burn to his left hand.

Today in the Circuit Civil Court he was awarded €22,500 damages against Discoveries Creche and Montessori School Ltd and developer Michael Whelan of Maplewood Developments, both of the Old Court Shopping Centre and Tolmac Construction Ltd, Robinhood Road, Clondalkin, Dublin, who was the main developer of the Old Court centre.

Alex, through his mother Caron Mahon, of Daletree Crescent, Ballycullen, Dublin, sued all three defendants who, his lawyers claimed, had failed to take any adequate steps to cover or isolate the electric cabling.

Judge Groarke was told that Alex’s injuries had mostly resolved apart from an itching sensation in his left hand.

Mr Falvey said Alex was still nervous and anxious around electricity.