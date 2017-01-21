Boy accused of dealing with mother is spared jail

A teenage boy, who was accused of drug dealing with his mother, has been spared a custodial sentence.

The boy, aged 17, and his mother, who is in her 30s, have appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court. Both were charged with possessing €1,300 worth of cannabis and having it at their south inner city home with intent to sell or supply on a date last April.

The mother has additional charges for possession of cocaine and having it to sell or supply at their home address on the same date. The value of the cocaine allegedly seized has not been given. Neither can be named because the youth is a juvenile.

The woman has been bailed to appear in court in February. She has not yet indicated how she will plead.

However, the boy has pleaded guilty and Judge John O’Connor was furnished with an updated probation report on him.

Judge O’Connor imposed a 12-month probation bond. This means the teenager must accept guidance from his probation officer for the next year and not re-offend .

The boy was accompanied by his barrister and his father. A parent or legal guardian in the Children’s Court must attend. However, in this case the judge said the mother who accompanied her son could not act as the responsible adult because she was a co-defendant.