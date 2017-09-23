Boy, 15, was detained for failing to keep bail terms

A 15-year-old boy spent 10 days in detention for failing to keep his bail conditions in cases where he drove a motorbike at a Garda car and kicked wing mirrors off three other cars.

The juvenile was back before Cork District Court for sentencing yesterday when he pleaded guilty to all charges arising out of both incidents.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said that at 10pm on March 10, the teenager was one of a large group of youths who were the source of anti-social behaviour in Fairhill. Gardaí witnessed the defendant breaking the wing mirrors off three cars.

When Garda Ross McCabe approached the teenager the youth became aggressive and told the guard to “fuck” himself.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of causing criminal damage and one of engaging in threatening behaviour.

In a second incident on May 7, Garda Eamonn O’Riordan said that he encountered a motorbike with no lights driving at high speed towards the Garda patrol car after midnight on that date in a residential area of the north side of the city. Gardaí in the car had to take evasive action to avoid a collision with the bike.

The defendant was not wearing a helmet and was easily identified. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving with no licence.

Judge Con O’Leary put sentencing back for a month and released the accused from detention. He was put on bail with conditions that require him keep a curfew to be home between 9pm to 7am and to stay away from a number of named individuals. He is also required to stay away from his local shopping centre. The judge directed the preparation of a probation report in advance of sentencing.

Emma Leahy, defence solicitor, said the boy’s mother is very supportive but does not condone his behaviour on the nights in question. She said he suffered from ADHD from a young age.