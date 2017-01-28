Home»Today's Stories

Boy, 15, broke teen’s jaw during attack with a stick

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Liam Heylin

A 15-year-old whacked another teenager across the face with a stick, breaking his jaw during a fracas at the skate park in Cork, and yesterday, he was sentenced to six months detention.

The culprit cannot be identified because of his age. Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced him to six months in Oberstown detention centre yesterday on a charge of assault causing harm at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court.

The defendant was 15 at the time of the assault causing harm offence on March 17, 2015, at the skate park in the Mardyke, Cork.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said the accused youth had previous convictions for an assault and violent disorder.

Judge Olann Kelleher said this was a very serious attack.

He said the young man had his jaw broken and had to take his food through a straw for six weeks.

Inspector Kennelly said the gardaí notified the victim of his right to come to court to give evidence but he was too afraid to attend.

Inspector Kennelly said there was a large group of young people hanging around the skate park on the day and that it started as slagging and a verbal altercation, but ended up in a major fracas during which the accused struck the other boy in the face with the stick, breaking his jaw.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that the gravity of the assault was accepted and that it would result in a prison sentence for an older person.

He emphasised how young the accused was and the fact that he had been out of trouble for more than a year and was doing much better now.

Judge Kelleher said the six-month term of detention had to be imposed as the teenager had been dealt with leniently before but had not taken the chance given to him.

