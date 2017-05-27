Boxing coach Albie Murphy to get plaque

A plaque is being unveiled to one of Ireland’s greatest Olympic coaches — Albie Murphy — at Bishop Lucey Park in Cork today.

Albie, who died in 1989, boxed with the famed Sunnyside Boxing Club on Blarney Street in the city and was coach to the Irish Olympic boxing team in 1988. He coached holder of six national titles, Kieran Joyce who represented Ireland at the LA Olympics in 1984 and at Seoul in 1988. He also trained the holder of five national titles, Paul Buttimer who represented Ireland at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics .

Eight years later, Albie was coaching Michael Roche who was Ireland’s only boxer at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and held four national titles. He also coached Gordon Joyce who won a senior national title at aged just 17.

The Sunnyside Boxing Club has a long history of producing national champions. It won its first senior title in 1947, through welterweight Tommy Hyde. This was followed by Neilie Dunne won the heavyweight title in 1977 and Kieran Joyce won the first of his six senior titles in 1983. It celebrates its 90th birthday this year.

Lord Mayor, Des Cahill will attend the unveiling of the plaque at Bishop Lucey Park today while Mick O’Brien of Sunnyside Boxing Club paid tribute to the support offered to the sport by the local authority.

“Cork City Council has always been hugely supportive of boxing and some of the greatest bouts in our history were held in the auditorium at Cork City Hall. Paddy Martin beat Joe Bygraves, who beat Mohammad Ali, at Cork City Hall,” he said.

His plaque will sit alongside commemorations to other boxing legends: Paddy Martin (Micháel Martin’s father), Tommy Hyde, Jack Mc Auliffe and Mick Leahy.