Home»Today's Stories

Boxer guilty of possessing €8k cigarettes

Saturday, February 25, 2017
Liam Heylin

One of the best boxers ever produced in Ireland was in custody yesterday for having €8,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco for sale at his home without payment of excise duty.

Kieran Joyce, aged 52, pleaded guilty to having the cigarettes and tobacco at his home at Ardán na Mara, Youghal, Co Cork, on February 25, 2015.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said the biggest factor weighing on his mind was the fact that Joyce had previous convictions for the same offence. 

Customs officer Georgina O’Doherty testified Joyce was fined various amounts up to over €5,000 for offences committed in 1997, 2000 and 2002. 

The fourth conviction was recorded in 2004 and he was fined €1,000 and given a six-month suspended sentence.

Ms O’Doherty said she obtained a warrant to search the home of the accused in February 2014, and the cigarettes were later found at his home and at a neighbouring property.

Character witness, Gerry O’Mahony, president of the Munster Council said of Joyce, “He is possibly one of the best boxers Ireland has produced”.

Other character evidence was put before Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin that Joyce had a huge commitment to coaching and supporting youngsters in boxing and that he made an enormous contribution to society in that respect.

The judge repeated that the previous convictions for the same offence made custody unavoidable. He decided to remand the accused in custody until April 4 for sentencing on that date.

Dermot Sheehan, defending, said the amount of revenue lost to the State by the cigarettes and tobacco which Joyce had available for sale in February 2015 was €6,000. Mr Sheehan said Joyce represented Ireland internationally as well as being a very successful figure nationally.

Joyce said yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the offence two years ago was a moment of madness, stupidity, and it would not happen again.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Event looks to lift confidence on Skellig coast hit by emigration

Protesters want HSE to fund life-transforming emphysema drug Respreeza

Shane Ross on Bus Éireann crisis: They just want my cheque book

More cash needed to fix local and regional roads, Dáil committee told


Breaking Stories

Tesco strikes suspended as sides agree to go to Labour Court

Gardaí search for Kildare woman missing for two days

Hospital support staff call off imminent strike

Sister 'gave me a heart attack' when she told me of our €500k EuroMillions winnings

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: “I want him to tie me to the bed and pretend to be Donald Trump.”

Our day, our way: Tearing up the wedding rule book

Take control of your fertility with natural family planning

Beauty trends you’ll be bursting to try this spring

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

    • 5
    • 9
    • 27
    • 36
    • 38
    • 47
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 