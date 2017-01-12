Home»Today's Stories

Boxer avoids jail over threat to kill

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Declan Brennan

A contender for a national boxing title has avoided jail after pleading guilty to making threats to kill or cause serious harm.

Evan Metcalfe at court yesterday where he was given a suspended sentence.

Evan Metcalfe, aged 22, told a worker in a mobile phone shop that he would “get” him after work. The victim told gardaí that Metcalfe was right up in his face and behaved in an extremely threatening manner.

Metcalfe, of Captain’s Rd, Crumlin, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to making threats to kill on two occasions. The first was at a house in Walkinstown on August 19, 2013. He was on bail for this offence when he threatened the worker at the Ashleaf shopping centre on July 6, 2015.

Garda Kevin O’Shaughnessy told Gareth Baker, prosecuting, that the victim in the earlier incident was a former Russian soldier. He told gardaí two men showed up at his house in Walkinstown and one of them pointed a gun at him. No weapon was ever recovered.

The victim stood his ground and the two men ran off. Metcalfe was identified by gardaí and in a search of his home they found €340 worth of cannabis hidden in various boxing trophies.

The victim of the later offence was a shop manager in a Carphone Warehouse shop when Metcalfe and four others came in and started interfering with phones.

One man told the manager that they were going to “wreck the place” and the victim asked them to leave.

Metcalfe told the victim : “I’m going to fucking brain you”. He later told him: “I’ll get you after work. I’ll see you around”. The victim said he saw Metcalfe taking a photograph of him shortly after this. He said he suffered from stress and sleeplessness after the incident.

Seamus Clarke, defending, said his client had a national junior title for boxing and had fought Olympic boxer Paddy Barnes. He said his client was smoking a lot of cannabis at the time. His three previous convictions include one for assault and two for public order offences.

Judge Petria McDonnell imposed a suspended sentence of 18 months on condition he pays compensation of €2,000 to the mobile phone worker.

