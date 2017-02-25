Both sets of fans fork out for Ireland V France rugby match as Dublin hotels increase prices

Whether you’re a French fan or an Irish fan, this weekend you are going to have to fork out to enjoy the Six Nations clash in Dublin.

French fans have been arriving in their droves to sample the delights of Dublin and beyond before Saturday’s game.

However, they are going to need a few bob in their pockets if they plan to stay in the capital for the weekend.

Travel search engine Kayak has said there has been an 184% increase in searches for return flights from France to Dublin for this weekend for the Six Nations clash between Ireland and France.

It has also seen a 60% increase in searches for the match weekend compared to the weekend directly before the game.

Those planning on attending the match can expect to pay 23% higher for hotel rooms in Dublin city based on the same weekend in 2016, with the average price for a 3-4 star hotel in the city for the weekend of the game around €133 per night.

Kayak travel analyst Suzanne Perry said the figures were no surprise. “The search data is indicating that it is going to be a busy weekend in Dublin with all signs pointing to an influx of French fans.

Dublin is one of Europe’s leading locations for sporting weekends so there were no real surprises that the weekend is proving so popular,” she said.

Meanwhile, the influx of French and English rugby fans over the coming weeks will generate upwards of €40m to the economy, according to Dublin Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber says its estimate is based on research carried out during the 2015 Six Nations to determine the average spend of out-of-state visitors for matches.

CEO Mary Rose Burke said the fact the England game was on St Patrick’s weekend will provide a big boost to the city.

“This means that many English visitors are likely to stay for a longer length of time to take in St Patrick’s Day and also the match in Dublin.

“The Six Nations provides Dublin with the chance to demonstrate that it is a top destination for international sports events which is particularly important given Ireland is bidding to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.”