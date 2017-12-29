Home»Today's Stories

Border could ‘fade away over 50 years’

Friday, December 29, 2017
Brian Hutton and Seán McCárthaigh

William Whitelaw, former British deputy prime minister and the first Northern Ireland secretary, believed power-sharing in the region could lead to a united Ireland, newly declassified State papers reveal.

Newry checkpoint in 1992. Northern Ireland secretary William Whitelaw believed power-sharing could lead to a united Ireland.

The senior Tory figure, one of Margaret Thatcher’s closest and most loyal lieutenants, was central to brokering the Sunningdale Agreement in 1973, the first scuppered attempt to establish a cross-party executive.

In a private conversation with then Irish ambassador to London Noel Dorr in 1987, Mr Whitelaw said he could foresee the significance of the Irish border waning in the future.

“As to the long term, he said he had always thought that if one could get power-sharing really going in the North, the importance of the border would fade away over 50 years or so,” wrote the diplomat.

“Then unity would be a real possibility.” In a report of their conversation, marked confidential and sent back to the Taoiseach’s office in Dublin, Lord Whitelaw described himself as a moderate unionist, adding that he supported the Anglo-Irish Agreement.

“However, he said he is at the present in one of his more pessimistic moods about Northern Ireland,” according to files released into the National Archives in Dublin.

He said then taoiseach Garret FitzGerald had confided in him his hope that more moderate unionists would emerge, but Lord Whitelaw replied that there “seem to be very few of these”. “Paisley had opposed power-sharing and the SDLP could, on the other hand, not be expected to join in devolution in Northern Ireland without some Irish dimension,” he said.

In later years, Lord Whitelaw had described the collapse of power-sharing in 1974 as “one of the greatest sadnesses of my life”.

Separately, Martin Smyth, then a leading figure in the Ulster Unionist Party, privately told an Irish diplomat that Britain had a “deep wish to get out” of Northern Ireland. He said “he accepted that only the British have any choice in Ireland, the choice to pull out, and that the rest of us in the end will have to accommodate each other.” Rev Smyth suggested the Republic’s economic woes and “failure to become a modern, relaxed, confident society” would stave off any imminent plans for a UK exit.

“He feels that the Republic’s Roman Catholic conservatism will continue to be a political card in the unionists’ favour for a long time to come, and that despite Britain’s deep wish to get out, it cannot while the Republic is clearly economically unviable (sic) and basically unsympathetic to the Unionist identity.”

Meanwhile, a Tory minister predicted that a Margaret Thatcher-led Conservative government that was likely to be re-elected in 1987 would become the most disliked administration in many years. Nicholas Scott, then Deputy Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said that while he was confident the Tories would win the British general election that year, he was unhappy with aspects of his government’s policy, particularly in relation to education and housing. In a meeting with a senior Irish diplomat, Michael Lillis, in 1987, Mr Scott predicted a new Thatcher administration would be disliked by the electorate.

“This will end in tears,” he observed.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

northern irelandborder

Related Articles

State Papers 1987: Adams was working on peace strategy in 1987

State papers 1987: Bertie Ahern didn’t want to sell CIE hotels

State Papers 1987: Irish politicians abandoned us, says Paddy Hill

State Papers 1987: Leaders re-established good terms after Anglo-Irish clash

More in this Section

700,000 face bill for heat systems change; Grants scheme for conversion to clean energy ‘woefully inadequate’

Explosives considered for oil removal from Kowloon Bridge shipwreck

‘Dublin would welcome second Brexit vote’

Varadkar keen to extend Fianna Fáil deal


Breaking Stories

Letters reveal Guildford Four's Gerry Conlon was on verge of suicide in prison

UK government thought about leaking details of NI talks to show Dublin 'intransigence'

Ireland sees record numbers for organ transplants and donations

Kerry Mountain Rescue saves three more people in harsh weather conditions

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »