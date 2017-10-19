Book of evidence served on man accused of murder

A book of evidence has been served on a 44-year-old man accused of murdering a mother of three in Cork City last March.

Cathal O’Sullivan, originally from Charleville, Co Cork, appeared at Cork District Court where Inspector Gary McPolin confirmed that a book of evidence had been served on him.

The single charge in the book of evidence is one of murdering Nicola Collins at his flat at Popham’s Rd, Farranree, on March 27.

On the application of Insp McPolin, Judge John King sent the case forward for trial at the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

It is anticipated that a date will be set by the Central Criminal Court for the murder trial, possibly early in 2018.

Judge King asked the accused if he understood what was happening in relation to the case being sent forward.

Mr O’Sullivan said, “I do.”

The judge informed him that if he wished to call any alibi witnesses as part of his defence he should inform the prosecution of the names of such parties within 14 days.

The judge asked Mr O’Sullivan if he understood this. He replied, “I do.”

Peter O’Flynn, defending, asked for free legal aid for solicitor Joseph Cuddigan to be extended to junior and senior counsel for the purpose of the trial.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan gave evidence previously of arresting, charging, and cautioning Mr O’Sullivan outside Mayfield Garda Station. The defendant replied “not guilty” when the charge was put to him after caution.

Ms Collins, 38, was found with head and neck injuries in a flat on Popham’s Rd on Cork’s northside early on March 27.

Judge King remanded the accused in continuing custody and said yesterday that because there was a murder charge, he did not have the power to grant bail.