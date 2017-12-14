Book of evidence being prepared for murder case

A book of evidence is being prepared in the case against a man accused of murdering a 22-year-old woman in Cork City last April.

Adam O’Keeffe, aged 26, appeared at Cork District Court yesterday by video link from prison.

On the application of Inspector Ronan Kennelly, the accused was remanded in custody for one week to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until December 20. The accused will appear again by video link unless a book of evidence is ready to be served on that date in which case he will appear in person at Cork District Court.

The single count on which Mr O’Keeffe was charged last week states: “On the 29/30 of April 2017, both dates inclusive, at 36 Sheares Street, Cork City, in the District Court area of Cork City, District No 19, did murder one Amy McCarthy, contrary to Common Law.”

The late Ms McCarthy was a mother of an infant son .

Detective Sergeant Shane Bergin charged O’Keeffe who made no reply to the charge. The case will proceed by indictment at the Central Criminal Court.

The DPP also indicated that if the accused entered a plea of guilty, he could be sent forward for sentence at the Central Criminal Court.