Bohemians fan admits pre-match melee

A Bohemians football supporter involved in a pre-match melee with other Bohs and Cork City fans yesterday pleaded guilty to his part in the affray .

The Dubliner previously failed to show up in court and a warrant had to be issued for his arrest.

Cameron Ashworth, aged 22, of 19 Silloge Park, Ballymun, Dublin, arrived in Cork District Court and pleaded guilty to his part in the hostilities on the evening.

Sergeant Alan Cronin, who was previously commended for his extensive investigation of the violent disorder, gave evidence yesterday against Ashworth, who was the last person to be dealt with in court.

He said the incident occurred prior to a match between Cork City and Bohs at Turner’s Cross on July 31, 2015. Before the melee started, a group of Bohs fans were in Murphy’s Garden and a group of Cork fans were making their way from the Evergreen Bar.

“He left the bar and ran up and engaged with Cork City fans,” Sgt Cronin said. “He was a full participant. He was not the worst of them and he was not the best of them. He drew a few kicks but did not hurt anyone.

“He co-operated after his arrest.”

Barrister Sharon Brooks said Ashworth apologised for his behaviour and for his failure to appear in court on the last occasion.

“He realises the affray was a very serious matter,” Ms Brooks said. “He is working full time, 40 hours a week. He was heavily intoxicated and doing drugs at the time. He has cleaned up his act and is not doing that now.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said that many families attended matches and that the last thing they should be subjected to was violent behaviour from people coming down from Dublin and also locally from Cork.

“The sergeant said he was not the worst of them,” said Judge Kelleher. “I will impose a fine of €400 and give him four months to pay it.