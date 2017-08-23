Bodybuilder: ‘Whenever I see my reflection I tend to flex’

An Irish bodybuilder has become an internet sensation after a video of mhim removing his top and displaying his physique on a CCTV monitor went viral.

“Whenever I see my reflection I tend to flex, it just comes into my mind and I start flexing,” 25-year-old Blessing Awodibu told the Irish Examiner.

A 51-second video shows Awodibu shopping in the bakery aisle of a mDublin supermarket before he spots a CCTV monitor.

He then starts flexing his arms before removing his top and sunglasses to show off his chest and stomach.

The video, which he uploaded to his Facebook fan page, had been viewed more than 300,000 times at the time of writing and had almost 500,000 views on YouTube.

However, the super-heavyweight bodybuilder filmed the footage himself.

“That video was filmed with an iPhone with an app that records like CCTV. My girlfriend held it up. I put it on my Facebook fan page first on August 11, and then on my [Instagram page] and it went everywhere.

“People were sharing it and all these big pages were asking could they use it, like in China and Japan,” he said.

Awodibu said it was “something for his followers to laugh about” and to offer a break from videos about training and diet.

He said he had no idea it would go viral the way it did.

The bodybuilder, who makes his living from the sport, spent his childhood in Castlebar, Co mMayo, before moving to Dublin at age 19.

Awodibu had received an offer of a place in the University of Limerick to study science, but financial constraints held him back and so he began training and competing instead.

“My goal is to become the best in the world. I have the genetics. I have what it takes. I’m going to get bigger and better. This is extreme sport,” he said.

Mr Awodibu said he is probably the best bodybuilder in Ireland at the moment.

He trains two to three times a day, five or six days of the week, and eats 6,000 calories in a 24-hour period.

His diet includes 1kg of turkey, 500g of salmon, white rice, and porridge.

Awodibu is competing in the Arnold Classic Europe bodybuilding competition in Barcelona next month.