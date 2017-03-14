Bodybuilder accused of illegally selling ‘Viagra-like’ pills

A Dublin body-builder is facing trial accused of illegally supplying €100,000 worth of anabolic steroids and a Viagra-like product by mail order.

Hans Vogel, with an address at an apartment in Cameron Court, Cork St, Dublin 8, is facing 18 charges under the Irish Medicine Boards Act in connection with the alleged sale of prescription-only medications on May 26, 2015.

The case follows an investigation by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) which is responsible for regulating medicinal and health products in Ireland.

The case was listed before Judge John Brennan at Dublin District Court yesterday when Aisling Kelly, defending, said that a guilty plea was being entered in respect of five of the charges.

A hearing date on the remaining charges, which are being contested, was sought.

Solicitor Ronan O’Neill, for the HPRA, gave an outline of the facts for the purpose of deciding jurisdiction. Pursuant to a warrant, HPRA officers attended Mr Vogel’s premises, he said.

It was alleged there was medication including one related to Viagra with the ingredient Sildenafil, as well as anabolic steroids, “some by injection”.

He told Judge Brennan that it was alleged that substantial sums, perhaps in excess of €100,000 went through a bank account, however, the defence counsel said that is going to be seriously disputed.

Judge Brennan accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the district court and ordered that the trial would take place over two days in September.