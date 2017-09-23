Home»Today's Stories

Boat’s capsizing blamed on unsuitable conditions

Saturday, September 23, 2017
Dan Buckley

An investigation into how a boat ferrying tourists on a Killarney lake capsized, throwing all on board into the water, has concluded that the voyage from Ross Castle to the Gap of Dunloe was carried out in unsuitable weather conditions and the skipper made no attempt to contact the emergency services.

'PV Mary Ann of Dunloe', shortly after departure. The image is published in the report of the Marine Casualty Investigation Board.

In its report, the Marine Casualty Investigation Board described the incident on Lough Leane which occurred on September 1 last year as “serious marine casualty, which posed the threat of death or serious injury” to all those on board the boat.

The incident occurred shortly after 12 passengers and skipper of the PV Mary Ann of Dunloe set out on Lough Leane from one of the piers near Ross Castle for the traditional boat trip through the three Killarney lakes.

A second passenger boat which arrived to rescue them also capsized; everyone was eventually taken to safety on board a third boat. They were all wearing lifejackets.

Some of the passengers, including visitors from Germany and the US, had been in the water for 20 minutes.

“The Master did not raise any alarm by radio, mobile phone or flare requesting assistance,” says the report. “Passengers believed that they were unsuccessful in their attempt to attract the attention of a nearby waterbus. However, although the waterbus continued on its passage due to the restricted depth of water in the area, it did alert a nearby vessel.”

The report says the timber construction and buoyancy arrangements required for a P2 passenger boat licence ensured the boat didn’t sink.

The report reveals that, while the voyage commenced in a sheltered area of the lake, it continued into a more exposed part where the conditions were unsuitable.

“The available evidence suggests that the nature of the conditions met by the vessel makes it more probable that it was not a single wave that swamped the vessel, as suggested by the Master. There was water in the vessel up to the passengers’ ankles before the Master commenced the turning manoeuvre. This indicated that the pump was not adequately extracting the water at the speed of ingress. The combination of the prevailing lake conditions, the large amount of water already in the vessel, the speed of the vessel and the turning manoeuvre all contributed to the vessel becoming swamped.”

The MCIB report also found that a weather buoy on the lake is not operational and, therefore, there is no accurate means of determining weather conditions on Lough Leane.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS boat, capsizing, Ross Castle, Gap of Dunloe, Mary Ann of Dunloe

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cabinet warned demands for extra funds will be viewed 'extremely negatively'

HSE and gardaí ordered to release key reports

Former Cork tax office to be knocked after two fires

Farming survey: One third of farmers don’t think farming hits climate


Breaking Stories

Full investigation into gas supply incident to be held as some houses in Galway back on stream

Charleton Tribunal hears how complaint against Garda whistleblower was withdrawn by his partner

Officers find €90k of cannabis hidden in parcel of fish in Portlaoise

Latest: No UK clarity on Brexit responsibilities for Ireland, says Michel Barnier

Lifestyle

Getting clean and lean: James Duigan on the simplicity of changing your food habits

Ask Audrey: You’re 9 on the Crazy Scale, where 1 is sane and 10 is flying with Ryanair

Get out and enjoy: What's on offer for Culture Night?

Upper crusts: Eight sourdough breads tested

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 35
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 