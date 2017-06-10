Blind woman denies using expletives

A blind woman accused of shouting expletives as children played nearby denied the charge and said that it was a member of An Garda Síochána who used foul language to her.

The public order case continued for an hour and a half yesterday at Cork District Court, at the end of which Judge David Waters convicted 64-year-old Marian Kane on charges of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and failing to leave the scene of a disturbance when directed by gardaí.

“I have never used foul language, your honour. I would not be abusive or anything like that. This is just absurd to me to hear guards saying I was using foul and abusive language,” said Ms Kane of Sunvalley Court, Sunvalley Drive, Cork.

Garda John Sullivan said: “On November 1, 2015, at 4.30pm while on duty in the Gurranabraher patrol car we received a call about a woman causing hassle on Hollyhill Lane.

“I met a female standing on the footpath. I spoke to her. While speaking to her she became irate, she was roaring and shouting, cursing. While speaking to her there were four women nearby and five or six children playing in a group. I directed her to desist from using bad language because of the young kids playing nearby. She began to roar and shout,” Garda Sullivan said.

He said the woman’s daughter lived nearby and the defendant was shouting, “Come out here you fucking bitch and deal with me.”

Garda Sullivan said that when he told her to calm down she said, “fucking leave me alone”. Ms Kane totally denied the claim.

Her solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said the defendant made a complaint to the Garda Ombudsman in relation to the disputed events.

Mr Cuddigan put it to Garda Sullivan that when she asked him how she would know if he was a guard as she was totally blind, the guard allegedly said: “Don’t be getting smart.” Garda Sullivan said he did not say that. He also denied the suggestion he used bad language towards her. Garda Sullivan said he and his colleague Garda Denis O’Sullivan offered to ring a taxi for her but Ms Kane said she would ring a taxi herself. He said she did not ring a taxi and after being given several directions to leave the area, she was arrested and charged.

Judge Waters fined her €100 for the threatening behaviour and took the other charge into consideration.

Insp Brian O’Donovan said the defendant declined an offer to accept an adult caution.