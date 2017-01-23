Home»Today's Stories

Bishop: Inquiry findings should be implemented

Monday, January 23, 2017
Michael McHugh

A Catholic bishop has said the recommendations of Northern Ireland’s child abuse inquiry should be implemented with goodwill.

Noel Treanor hoped the report will help others who have been abused to find the strength and courage to come forward and report it to the authorities.

The independent probe recommended compensation of up to £100,000 (€115,000), funded by the state and voluntary institutions responsible for the residential homes where the harm occurred, with payments beginning later this year.

Those who suffered in state, Church and charity-run homes should also be offered an official apology from government and the organisations involved, the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) inquiry, led by retired judge Anthony Hart, found.

Bishop Treanor said: “Let us pray that in response to the HIA inquiry and report, our local church in this diocese and all involved in the statutory and voluntary sectors will have the grace and strength to respond with honesty, integrity and goodwill.”

The report found evidence of systemic failings in most of the 22 institutions and homes it investigated, and said sex crimes against children were ignored to protect the good name of the Catholic Church. One child who complained was effectively silenced.

