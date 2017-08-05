Birmingham bomb victims’ families ‘beg’ for legal bid funds

Families of the Birmingham pub bombings victims claim they are having to “beg” for money to fund a legal bid to overturn a coroner’s ban on naming suspects.

Peter Thornton ruled out the issue of perpetrators at fresh inquests into the deaths of 21 people killed in the double bombings in November 1974, during a hearing last month.

That decision, given as part of a wider ruling by Mr Thornton on what scope the inquests should take, has been “vehemently” opposed by some of the victims’ families.

The coroner’s decision prompted many of the families, whose campaign had been key in bringing about new inquests into their loved ones’ deaths, to announce that they would boycott the new hearings, which had been scheduled for later this year.

Julie Hambleton, spokesman for the campaign group Justice4the21, had said that without the prospect of naming the bombers “we may as well not bother having an inquest at all”.

Those families are now seeking a judicial review of the coroner’s decision in the High Court.

In order to fund the legal work and the application they are now trying to crowd-fund the initial £10,000 — although the total cost of the entire process could be as high as £100,000 (€111,000).

Launching the funding appeal website, Ms Hambleton said: “We have four weeks to raise £10,000.

“If we won’t hit our target in four weeks, we get nothing, but the £10,000 is just the beginning.

“We may need £50,000, we may need £100,000, but if we can get the £10,000 and our appeal is accepted by the High Court then we will have all of you out there, who have supported us all these years, to help us continue our fight for truth, justice and accountability. We beg you, please help us and thank you all.”

The basis of the judicia l review application will be to seek a ruling on whether the coroner’s decision was compliant and lawful.