Home»Today's Stories

Big rise in numbers buying health insurance

Saturday, May 27, 2017
By Evelyn Ring
Irish Examiner Reporter

The number of people securing health insurance increased by 30,000 in the past year, it has emerged.

Latest figures from the Health Insurance Authority show 2.15m people have health insurance — 46% of the population.

The market is still below the 2008 peak when 51% of the population had private cover.

The average premium paid for inpatient health insurance last year was €1,177, compared to €1,173 in 2015 and €1,200 in 2014.

The figures are based on gross premium levels with child payments and young adult discounts lowering the average premium.

The HIA points out that an additional 102,000 people have insurance plans that only provide outpatient benefits or cash plans.

Health insurance premiums paid last year totalled €2.528m, an increase of 2.7% on 2015.

Laya Healthcare announced yesterday that premiums would be increased by an average of 6% on some schemes from July 1.

It blamed significant cost increases and the volume of claims from both private and public hospitals.

The company said claims relating to public hospitals had increased significantly over the last three years, largely as a result of the public bed charge.

There had been an overall increase of 38% in the cost of claims from hospitals, with a parallel increase of 27% in the volume of claims.

Managing director Donal Clancy said the company had tried to minimise the product review across their schemes.

It increased premiums across 124 plans ranging from 3.6% to 19.2% from April 1. Price reductions from 1.45% to 6.4% were introduced on four plans.

Laya Healthcare removed cover for Dublin’s Blackrock Clinic and the Mater Private on their flex range of plans from April 1, except for certain cardiac and orthopaedic procedures.

Irish Life Health, meanwhile, reduced the premiums of 10 schemes from May 1 by an average of 9%.

The company was established in August last year after Irish Life Group acquired Aviva Health Insurance Ireland.

The Irish Life Group also took 100% ownership of GloHealth in which it previously had a 49% shareholding.

GloHealth is not taking on new business but continues to look after its existing customers until their renewal dates.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS limerick, emergency department

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘This was the worst example of driving I have ever seen’

Security men burst in on couple in state of undress

Cyclist died after crashing into parked jeep

Simon Coveney stages comeback


Breaking Stories

Nurses refuse to occupy 'unsafe' new emergency department at University Hospital Limerick

11-year-old in serious condition after being hit by car in Dublin

Drugs discovered in child's armchair and wicker boxes at Portlaoise Mail Centre

Witness tells Tinder rape trial alleged victim said 'I had to do it, I had to have sex with him'

Lifestyle

My life in colour - Anne Madden on artistic success and a life in France and Ireland

Ask Audrey - 'There is no such thing as a Kerry man with only small amounts of perspiration'

DNA testing to determine your family history can provide some surprising results

Stay protected this summer with the latest sunscreens

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

    • 6
    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 30
    • 45
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 