Bid to throw out robbery cases over delay rejected

Two Corkmen accused of carrying out three robberies, four burglaries, and stealing two cars in Cork and Waterford applied to have all charges struck out because of delay in the case.

Defence solicitor, Michael Quinlan, said that he was instructed by David Cronin, aged 51, of 17 Maglin Rd, Togher, Cork, and James Hogan, aged 33, of 1 Lissard, Lotamore, Mayfield, Cork, to apply to have the cases struck out.

Mr Quinlan submitted at Cork District Court that both men had been in custody since July and that there was no progress in the case.

Inspector Daniel Coholan objected to that application and said the file had been sent to the DPP and that it consisted of over 50 witness statements that had to be gathered in the course of the investigation.

Judge John King refused to grant the defence applications to strike out all charges against them. He remanded the two accused in custody until November 2 for the purpose of obtaining directions from the DPP.

Mr Cronin and Mr Hogan are both charged with robberies at Topaz in Fermoy, Centra in Watergrasshill and Glenmore Stores in Knockraha, all alleged offences taking place on July 18.

The two men are also charged with carrying out burglaries at Boothouse Bar in Glanmire, and at houses at Newline in Brooklodge, Glanmire, Co Cork, Ballysaggart in Lismore, Co Waterford, and Grange Vale, Pinecroft, Grange, Cork.

They are also accused of stealing cars from outside the houses that were allegedly burgled at Newline and Pinecroft.

During a previous bail application, it was alleged that Mr Hogan took a black-handled knife from a block of knives at his partner’s house and that this knife was allegedly produced during the robberies.

The charge sheets state that €400 was robbed at Glenmore, €35 at Topaz and just over €1,000 at Centra.