Bid to double metastatic breast cancer survival rates

Saturday, September 30, 2017
By Evelyn Ring
Irish Examiner Reporter

Women with advanced breast cancer must be included in a national effort to improve cancer survival rates, a report by leading oncologists urges.

It found women with metastatic breast cancer (mBC) are not experiencing the same increase in survival rates and improved quality of life as those with early-stage breast cancers.

The ‘Call-to-Action Vision mBC 2025’report shows what can be done to improve the experiences and outcomes of women with metastatic breast cancer in Ireland.

Among the key priorities identified are doubling the survival for mBC patients: Enhancing their quality of life, ensuring access to multi-disciplinary care as well as providing access to financial support and improving mBC patients’ workplace rights.

Around 675 women in Ireland are diagnosed every year with metastatic breast cancer, where the disease has spread from the breast to other parts of the body.

The average survival rate for women with mBC , diagnosed as stage four, is around two to three years, although many patients can live for much longer.

There has been much progress made in the diagnosis, management and outcomes of early breast cancer but improvements have been slower for those living with mBC, and significant gaps exist.

Despite advances in the treatment of breast cancer, about 30% of women initially diagnosed with earlier stages of breast cancer eventually develop recurrent advanced or metastatic disease.

The report, launched globally, was developed by pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer in collaboration with the European School of Oncology.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune, who spoke at the launch in Dublin yesterday, said she was one of 16 MEPs supporting a move to improve data collection on the employment status of women with metastatic breast cancer in the EU.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people are attending the Irish Cancer Society’s national conference on cancer survivorship in Dublin this weekend.

Cancer survivors and their families, friends, and carers travelled from all over Ireland to attend the two-day annual conference in the capital, which began yesterday.


