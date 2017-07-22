Bid to attack partner while gardaí present

A man tried to attack his partner at her home on Christmas Eve, even though gardaí were present at the time.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a four-month jail term on Denis Hassett, aged 24, at Cork District Court yesterday, on a charge of obstructing gardaí at Innishmore Park, Ballincollig, Co Cork.

Hassett, of Cork Simon community, pleaded guilty to the charge of obstructing Garda Brian Henderson on December 24, 2016.

Inspector Daniel Coholan outlined the background to the involvement of gardaí with the domestic incident in the early hours of last Christmas Eve.

Insp Coholan said: “On December 24, 2016, at approximately 2.20am, gardaí were alerted to a domestic dispute at Innishmore Park in Ballincollig.”

The woman living there had been in a long-term relationship with Hassett which the inspector said could best be described as turbulent and often violent.

“On this occasion, gardaí arrived at the scene and found Denis Hassett present but she was absent,” said Insp Coholan. “Denis Hassett was unco-operative. A short time later, she returned to her house having gone for a walk after an argument with Mr Hassett.

“Denis Hassett became aggressive and abusive and made an attempt to attack her, alleging she had brought gardaí to the house.

“At this stage gardaí were left with no alternative but to effect the arrest of Denis Hassett. He was conveyed to Gurranabraher Garda Station.”

Judge Kelleher imposed a sentence of four months on the charge of obstructing Garda Henderson.

A €200 fine was imposed on him on the charge of being drunk and a danger on the occasion.

Inspector Coholan said the accused had 72 previous convictions, 11 of which were for theft and 48 for public order offences.