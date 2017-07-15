Beyonce puts Sir Carter and Rumi on display

Beyonce has shown off her twins, named Sir Carter and Rumi, a month after she gave birth.

Just like her pregnancy pictures, the image is no ordinary new baby snap.

The star, 35, is pictured against an ornate floral arch, with the ocean in the background.

She cradles her twins while staring directly at the camera, and shows off her slim physique in blue underwear, in the image posted on Instagram.

Purple billowing fabric has been draped around her and she wears a turquoise veil behind her head.

The singer confirmed the names of the babies, a boy and a girl, in the snap, writing “Sir Carter and Rumi one month today”.

Beyonce’s previous announcement that she and Jay-Z, real name Shaun Carter, were set to become parents to twins became the most-liked Instagram post of all time.

The singer, who is also mum to five-year-old Blue Ivy, shattered the record set by Selena Gomez as she racked up more than 7.2m likes after sharing a photograph of herself cradling her baby bump.

Dressed in lingerie and with a veil covering her face, the superstar was seen kneeling on a ed of flowers in front of a huge floral wreath with both hands on her stomach.

TMZ previously reported that the company run by Beyonce and Jay-Z, which owns the trademarks to their names, filed legal documents securing rights to the names Rumi and Sir Carter.

Yesterday’s post was her first public acknowledgement of the twins’ birth.

“The picture had been “liked” almost 2.25m times just a hour after it was posted.

Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles had said in a tweet in June that she was now the mother of twins, confirming earlier reports of the year’s most highly anticipated celebrity birth.

Neither Beyonce, one of the world’s most popular singers, nor her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, had made any announcement about the birth until now.

Two weeks after announcing her pregnancy, the ‘Single Ladies’ singer performed live at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, proudly displaying her swelling belly in a motherhood themed show.

She has since posted numerous pictures of her bare baby bump on her social media accounts.

The birth of the couple’s first child, Blue Ivy, caused a paparazzi storm in 2012 with New York’s Lenox Hill hospital shutting down part of its maternity wing to accommodate music’s royal couple.

News of the twins came less than a year after the release of Beyonce’s 2016 album Lemonade, in which she appeared to address long-standing rumours of trouble in her eight year marriage. Jay Z’s own recent album. 4:44, also dealt with the subject.

Thanks to a successful world tour of Lemonade, she was the second highest-paid entertainer in the year ended June 1, earning $105m million, Forbes said. Only Sean “Diddy” Combs, at $130m, topped her.