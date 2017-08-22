Home»Today's Stories

Best joke at Edinburgh cashes in on new pound coin

Tuesday, August 22, 2017
By Paul Ward

A joke which cashed in on Britain’s new pound coin has taken the title of the funniest of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Ken Cheng won the 10th annual award for Dave's Funniest Joke of the Edinburgh Fringe.

Ken Cheng won the 10th annual award for Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe with the line: “I’m not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change.”

The joke, from his show Ken Cheng: Chinese Comedian, won 33% of a public vote on a shortlist of gags picked by comedy critics.

Previous winners of the award include Tim Vine, Stewart Francis, and Zoe Lyons.

Cheng studied maths at Cambridge for a year before dropping out to play online poker professionally.

Frankie Boyle came second in the poll for his line: “Trump’s nothing like Hitler. There’s no way he could write a book.”

Here are the top 15 jokes:

  • “I’m not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change.” Ken Cheng — 33%
  • “Trump’s nothing like Hitler. There’s no way he could write a book.” Frankie Boyle — 30%
  • “I’ve given up asking rhetorical questions. What’s the point?” Alexei Sayle — 29%
  • “I’m looking for the girl next door type. I’m just gonna keep moving house till I find her.” Lew Fitz — 28%
  • “I like to imagine the guy who invented the umbrella was going to call it the ‘brella’. But he hesitated.” Andy Field — 27%
  • “Combine Harvesters. And you’ll have a really big restaurant.” Mark Simmons — 27%
  • “I’m rubbish with names. It’s not my fault, it’s a condition. There’s a name for it...”
    Jimeoin — 26%
  • “I have two boys, 5 and 6. We’re no good at naming things in our house.” Ed Byrne — 24%
  • “I wasn’t particularly close to my dad before he died... which was lucky, because he trod on a land mine.” Olaf Falafel — 24%
  • “Whenever someone says, ‘I don’t believe in coincidences.’ I say, ‘Oh my God, me neither!’” Alasdair Beckett-King — 23%
  • “A friend tricked me into going to Wimbledon by telling me it was a men’s singles event.” Angela Barnes — 20%
  • “As a vegan, I think people who sell meat are disgusting; but apparently people who sell fruit and veg are grocer.” Adele Cliff — 20%
  • “For me dying is a lot like going camping. I don’t want to do it.” Phil Wang — 20%
  • “I wonder how many chameleons snuck onto the Ark.” Adam Hess — 18%
  • “I went to a Pretenders gig. It was a tribute act.” Tim Vine — 18%


