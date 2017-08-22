Best joke at Edinburgh cashes in on new pound coin

A joke which cashed in on Britain’s new pound coin has taken the title of the funniest of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Ken Cheng won the 10th annual award for Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe with the line: “I’m not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change.”

The joke, from his show Ken Cheng: Chinese Comedian, won 33% of a public vote on a shortlist of gags picked by comedy critics.

Previous winners of the award include Tim Vine, Stewart Francis, and Zoe Lyons.

Cheng studied maths at Cambridge for a year before dropping out to play online poker professionally.

Frankie Boyle came second in the poll for his line: “Trump’s nothing like Hitler. There’s no way he could write a book.”

Here are the top 15 jokes: