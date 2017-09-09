Bertie Ahern: UK is ‘putting the EU 27’s backs up’ over Brexit

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said there is “nothing complicated or Machiavellian” about the UK’s stumbling Brexit negotiations and that all London is achieving is “putting peoples’ backs up” over talks.

Mr Ahern made the comment as he also said any possible coalition between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin depends on how Gerry Adams’s party resolves the Northern Ireland political stalemate and not who becomes its next leader.

Speaking at the Kennedy summer school in New Ross, Co Wexford, Mr Ahern said he has grown increasingly disappointed at the lack of progress in the Brexit talks between the UK and the EU.

Heavily criticising British prime minister Theresa May’s approach to the issue to date, he said that while the UK may believe it is being “Machiavellian” by taking a hard line on trade and other matters, in reality it is doing nothing to help its own position.

“I don’t think their thinking is any more complicated or Machiavellian than that,” Mr Ahern told reporters.

“I think what they risk doing, what I don’t want to see happening, is they risk putting the backs up of the EU27, including Ireland.

“There’s nothing for us to get into a dog fight. I think we should stay out of that. But it’s amazing because the abuse this week on both sides has been as bad as what it was before article 50 was triggered, and that’s unfortunate.

“I thought we would have that for a month or two. I think they should all take a walk in the park and find common ground. But that doesn’t seem to be happening.”

Asked whether he sees any progress happening in the coming weeks before the first stage deadline for some development on the Brexit talks next month, Mr Ahern said: “If you look at it now, we have a paper from the European Commission, we have our position which is very well set out by the Taoiseach, but it looks to me like, with the British position, they do not want to follow the agreement they made.

“They made that deal, they got into negotiations. The next European Council meeting is October 17, and I cannot see much progress being made.”

Meanwhile, Mr Ahern also used yesterday’s rare public appearance to say any future coalition between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin is solely dependent on how Mr Adams’s party tackles the ongoing political stalemate in the North.

Reports yesterday said Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has grown so frustrated by repeated talk of any deal that he has ordered his TDs and party members to stop discussing joining forces with Sinn Féin.

However, asked about the topic, Mr Ahern ignored that request.

“Well, I suppose I wasn’t too far out when I said [they could be in power in] 15 or 20 years, they’ve another two to do,” he said, citing his 2004 comment about Sinn Féin.

“They are developing, let’s be fair about it. I would really put it down to one issue: how they manage the Northern talks and how they get back into the executive. It depends very much on how that’s handled.”

Asked if Mr Adams’s departure as leader would make a difference, he said: “I don’t think so. They’ll [other parties] judge it on what’s happening in the North, what kind of policies they pursue, and are they removing pre-conditions.”