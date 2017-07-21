Home»Today's Stories

Beggar was told ‘he would get it in the gut’

Friday, July 21, 2017
Liam Heylin

A middle-aged man begging on the street was threatened by a man wielding a Stanley-type blade that he would “get it in the gut” if he did not hand over his money, it was alleged yesterday.

Detective Garda Michael O’Brien arrested Paul O’Driscoll, aged 32, of no fixed address, and charged him with carrying out a robbery from the person at Bridge St, Cork, on July 8.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said the prosecution was objecting to bail being granted to the accused.

Michael Quinlan, who was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid, applied for bail.

Det O’Brien said: “Gardaí believe he would commit further serious offences if granted bail.”

One of the other grounds for objecting to bail was the seriousness of the alleged offence.

Mr Quinlan said O’Driscoll, aged 32, suffered a heart attack very recently and was anxious to get bail so that he could get whatever medical attention he required.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail, saying: “It is alleged he produced a blade and threatened to put it into someone’s gut and that this was captured on CCTV.”

Insp O’Sullivan asked for the accused to be remanded in custody until July 27 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the DPP.

