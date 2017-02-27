Battle to ban Roundup: Public opinion may decide glyphosate’s fate

Negative perceptions of the pesticide could harm Irish food industry, writes Caroline O’Doherty.

The scientific jury might still be out on glyphosate, but the court of public opinion could decide the chemical’s fate.

A letter to the Department of Agriculture, from a senior manager at Bord Bia, last May, illustrates the point. He asked for help in dealing with “some negative publicity we are getting in Holland around the usage of Roundup in Irish grassland, and thereby in beef production in Ireland”.

Mark Zieg, head of the beef sector at Bord Bia, explained the problem with the Dutch, who are an important market for Irish beef.

He wrote: “Food journalist, Felix Wilbrink, of De Telegraaf (largest daily newspaper in Holland), has been making an issue of Roundup usage on Irish farms, following a visit a few years ago. He has previously been a supporter of Ireland’s natural food-production system, but the usage of Roundup has struck a negative, and lasting, chord with him.”

Mr Zieg said efforts had been made to show Mr Wilbrink that there was relatively low usage of glyphosate on pasture here.

“However, it remains an issue that he continues to make negative references about and he remains unconvinced of our case. It is becoming an issue in our promotional work, and amongst other, supportive opinion farmers in the market.”

Mr Zieg asked for statistics on glyphosate usage across the EU to back up his arguments, but was told the data was not readily available.

The department does not downplay glyphosate’s image problem. In a letter to Simon Sheridan, managing director of the Dublin-based, Barclay chemical company, last July, Mr Sheridan was assured that the importance of glyphosate to his company was recognised, but the letter went on to say: “Notwithstanding our support for the continued approval of glyphosate, we are also cognisant, and aware, of the extremely poor public profile of pesticides in general, but more so glyphosate. Never before has a pesticide issue attracted so much attention in Ireland.

“As a food-producing island with a very positive and green profile, we have to be measured, and calculating, in our approach, and while my department continues to place emphasis on maintaining a science-based approach, we must always be aware that customers of Ireland Inc are observing our every action.”

Public perception isn’t unique to Ireland. In October, a senior official in the department emailed a counterpart in Finland to see what uses for glyphosate the ministry of agriculture there allowed. A more restrictive regime was in place, but the inference was that it was not for scientific reasons.

The Finnish official replied: “We have not authorised glyphosate for desiccation use. We have a pre-harvest authorisation in barley, oats, and oil-seed crops (oil-seed rape and turnip rape), but only for treatment of weeds (esp grassy weeds like Elymus repens — couch grass).

“And this is only authorised for a grain harvest that will be used as feed. It is not authorised on grain for food use. This authorisation has been in place for a long time, but not very much used, since the market is not interested in buying grain that has been treated with glyphosate. This is mostly an image issue, an ‘it does not look good to spray a crop close to harvest’ issue.” He said that farmers in Finland were not happy with the situation.

Concerns about glyphosate extend beyond agricultural use. Letters on file from members of the public, council officials, public representatives, and others, show a lack of clarity about how, and where, the chemical can be used, with a tone of reservation throughout the questions raised.

The regulations don’t necessarily clear things up, as the replies reveal grey areas — such as when is or isn’t a roadside gully considered surface water (close to which glyphosate must not be sprayed), and what body is responsible for pursuing an individual who appears to be using excessive amounts of glyphosate.

Some confusion also surrounds who can use what glyphosate-based products, for while anyone using them in a professional capacity — for example, in farming or grounds maintenance — is required to be registered and trained in its use, the products are often the same as those that can be bought in any garden centre and used by anyone.

Last August, a Tidy Towns adjudicator sought advice on what policy to adopt, writing: “We continue to have long discussions on the weedkillers/chemicals.”

The reply from the department advised: “In a Tidy Towns scenario, if it is all volunteers that are doing the spraying, then only amateur products may be purchased and used. In many instances, the same product, with a different registration number, may be available for professional and amateur use.”

Similarly, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, who wrote asking what permits were needed to use glyphosate on Japanese knotweed, were told: “While there are different products registered, they have identical formulation details. This means that we could have amateur users needing no training whatsoever to do the same job as professional users who require training.”

The Golf Course Superintendents Association of Ireland wrote last September, seeking clarification on the regulations around glyphosate generally.

The importance of registering as professional users was stressed. They were told: “There are still a lot of people who are not registered, unless, of course, there are a good number of clubs who are turning organic and do not intend applying any pesticides in the future.”

Glyphosate has been considered a godsend for tackling Japanese knotweed, the insidious plant that destroys native vegetation, damages buildings, and which can withstand most other approaches to weed control.

But even among those working tirelessly to keep the plant at bay — and who would attract a high level of public sympathy for their task — there are concerns about glyphosate.

The Japanese Knotweed Project in Co Kerry wrote to the department last July, suggesting that Teagasc might like to support a study on alternatives to the chemical.